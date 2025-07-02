Holland America & Sony Offer Alaska Wildlife Photo Adventures

Holland America Line, the leading cruise line for Alaska wildlife and wilderness tours, is partnering with Sony Electronics for the 2025 Alaska season. This collaboration offers guests exclusive onboard photography experiences and a photo contest designed to capture Alaska’s stunning landscapes and wildlife.

Photo Sweepstakes

As part of the partnership, Sony and Holland America Line will launch the “Alaska Through Your Lens” photo sweepstakes. Guests can submit photos of Alaska’s landscapes, wildlife, and natural beauty for a chance to win prizes through Sony’s Alpha Universe platform.

RELATED: Holland America Line partners with Blond Amsterdam to sell Dutch homeware in retail stores

To enter, visit https://alphauniverse.com/AlphaHALCruise-sweepstakes or post on social media using #AlphaHALcruise and #Sweepstakes. The grand prize includes a Holland America Line Alaska cruise for two, a Sony Alpha 7R V camera, a 70-200 mm F2.8 G Master II lens, and a 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master II lens.

“For more than 75 years, Holland America Line has been bringing guests to the unparalleled wildlife and breathtaking glaciers that are the natural beauty of Alaska,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line. “Our collaboration with Sony helps capture Alaska through the lens of our guest and creates experiences too good to hurry through.

Interactive Pop-Up Photography Class

Sony hosted an interactive pop-up photography class aboard Holland America Line’s Zaandam during the 7-day Alaska Inside Passage cruise on June 25, 2025, as part of the “We Love Alaska” experience. Led by Sony Artisan Colby Brown, the class offered guests hands-on instruction using Sony’s latest gear.

Participants learned pro techniques while capturing Alaska’s glaciers, wildlife, and landscapes. Thanks to Sony’s Creators’ Cloud app, guests could instantly save and share their photos. A condensed version of the class is also available on stateroom TVs across the fleet.

“At Sony, we believe in the power of photography to not just capture, but to evoke the deep emotions of our world — this is the essence of our Kando mission,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics. “Through our collaboration with Holland America Line, we offer guests the chance to embark on an unforgettable adventure through Alaska’s breathtaking landscapes, towering glaciers and majestic wildlife. With our cutting-edge technology, we hope they’ll capture those awe-inspiring moments that stir the soul, sharing the beauty of the Last Frontier in ways that connect deeply with their emotions.”

Alaska Glacier and Wildlife Experiences

Every 2025 Alaska cruise includes a Glacier Day with visits to at least one major glacier, plus optional shore excursions for more. A wildlife expert is onboard each sailing to help guests spot whales, bears, eagles, moose, otters, seals, and more, with a spotting guide and map provided.

2025 Alaska Cruises

14-day Great Alaska Explorer: Eight ports, roundtrip Vancouver.

Eight ports, roundtrip Vancouver. 7-day Glacier Discovery: Between Whittier and Vancouver on Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam.

Between Whittier and Vancouver on Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam. 7-day Inside Passage: Roundtrip Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Zaandam.

Roundtrip Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Zaandam. 7-day Alaska Explorer: Roundtrip Seattle on Eurodam and Westerdam.

Learn more at hollandamerica.com or call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425).

Will you be sailing with Sony and Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!