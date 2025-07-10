When friends ask, “Where are you traveling to next?” my quick retort is, “Somewhere else!” However, 45 years of intensive world travel has created a dilemma. Having cruised all seven seas, sailed most of the rivers in Europe, and crisscrossed the canals of France, I’m running out of somewhere elses. For my latest, I relied on my friend Stephanie at Barge Lady Cruises to find me a unique somewhere else.

Intent on following through with an annual barge pilgrimage, the challenge was met head on with her suggestion of a barge cruise out of Venice. I’d visited Venice a few times yet knew nothing about the secret waterways of the Po River Valley that eventually feed into the city’s famed lagoons. Count me all in for this 6-day Venetian adventure aboard La Bella Vita.

It’s A Beautiful Life

Sailing between Venice and Mantua, the vessel unveils an Italian version of the French barge itineraries that we have come to love. Replace French gastronomy, wines, and cheeses with regional Italian fare and what’s not to love? This 20-passenger luxury hotel barge is the ideal venue for an intimate journey through the rivers, canals, and lagoons of northeastern Italy.

With a transfer from Venice Mestre to La Bella Vita and an introduction to our crew of 10 complete, we’re immediately off for a guided tour of Mantua. Surrounded by three artificial lakes, the off-the-radar city is known for the history of the ruling Gonzaga family and its Renaissance architectural treasures. The next morning’s visit to the Palazzo Te, is a glimpse into the artistic creativity of Giulio Romano’s stunning frescoes and art that adorn the walls and ceilings of every room.

We start each day with a cappuccino and a hearty breakfast on board, then set off with our tour leader for the morning’s excursion. In Ferrara, we’re welcomed to cultural sights that include the mighty towers of a castle in the very center of town, as well as a walk through the magnificent Baroque cathedral. Free time for wandering was followed up by a hosted lunch in a sidewalk café.

Back on board, gentle afternoon cruising was perfect for a refreshing siesta on the upper deck as La Bella Vita glided along a canal through fields of the agriculturally blessed countryside. Dinner on board was followed with an exceptionally talented duo performing opera selections and regional favorites.

Wine Me Up

Wine enthusiasts will especially enjoy the visit to the vineyards and grounds of the Dominio Bagnoli wine estate. A walk through the vines and a sampling of the wines was only a prelude to an evening ashore at the country estate of Ca’Zen. Aperitifs hosted by the welcoming owner and a BBQ dinner supplemented by local wines made for a night to savor forever.

On Day Five, we disembarked in the morning for a tour of Chioggia, a bustling town positioned across the expansive lagoon from Venice. It was market day and the main street was lined with vendors hawking fruits, vegetables, clothing, and plenty of fresh fish. A brief trip aboard a boat typical of the lagoon delivered us to La Bella Vita awaiting on Pellestrina Island, a barrier island adjacent to Venice’s Lido. The captain hosted us at a local bar for aperitifs and snacks as the setting sun provided a cinematic backdrop.

Regrettably, the cruise was nearing an end but arrival in Venice offered everything you’d expect from this iconic city. A guided tour through the palatial Doge’s Palace plus a visit to St. Marks Square and its dominating cathedral … it was all breathtaking. Walking the narrow sidewalks as a fleet of gondolas sliced through the canals. Shopping for anything and everything. The brilliant colors of the homes in Burano or the glass factories of Murano provided photo opportunities not to miss.

E La Barca…

With so much to see on this diverse itinerary, it’s easy to overlook the amenities of the barge itself. It’s larger than typical French barges, yet, with only 10 cabins, small enough to provide the ambience of personal space. The open-air sun deck, complete with shaded lounge chairs and a hot tub, provided the perfect spot for reflection on the day’s events.

Breakfast consisted of a buffet of fruits, cereals, breads, and eggs, all complemented by an invigorating Italian espresso or cappuccino. As on the barges of France, lunches and dinners presented opportunities to savor regional dishes along with exceptional Italian wines. The vessel’s smiling crew, captain, and tour leader were all as attentive as I’ve ever experienced, making this the perfect somewhere else, defining that as something special.