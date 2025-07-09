Cruise NewsFeatured

Silversea Streamlines Galápagos Travel with New Direct Charter Flights

by Julie Bouchner
Starting July 5, 2025, Silversea will offer a faster, direct route to the Galápagos, cutting travel time to two hours and removing the Guayaquil layover. New pre- and post-cruise options in Quito are also included.

“At the core of everything we do is a commitment to continual evolution, shaping the most enriching experiences for our guests,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “This enhanced guest journey to the Galápagos reflects this dedication – streamlining every touchpoint to make visiting this bucket list destination more accessible and seamless than ever. We always put the guest at the center of everything we do, creating opportunities for deeper connections to the destination and this is one more way we’re leveraging our deep expedition and destination expertise to further elevate the Silversea experience.”  

Direct Charter Flights to the Galápagos

The charter flights, exclusive to Silversea guests sailing aboard Silver Origin, include private check-in, blocked middle seats, and upgraded in-flight service.

Silver Origin, Silversea’s purpose-built, all-suite ship for the Galápagos, sails year-round on 7- to 14-night itineraries. Each voyage is led by expert expedition leaders and licensed naturalist guides.

With easier access, curated experiences in Quito, and a ship designed for discovery, Silversea is redefining travel to the Galápagos.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

