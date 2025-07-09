Regent Seven Seas Unveils 234 New Sailings for 2027-2028

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its 2027-2028 Voyage Collection, featuring 234 new sailings across regions including Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, and the South Pacific.

Guests can now pre-register at RSSC.com/2027-2028-voyage-collection, with bookings opening on July 23, 2025. U.S. and Canadian guests who book by August 6 will receive a 50% reduced deposit.

“Our 2027-2028 Voyage Collection is a celebration of discovery, delivering 234 new adventures for travelers to experience the world in truly immersive and meaningful ways,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “From shorter escapes to epic journeys, every sailing is designed to offer the perfect balance of enriching destination experiences and the unrivaled luxury of life on board—from spacious all-suite accommodations and personalized service to unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining, and fine wines and spirits.”

Key highlights include:

19 new ports of call, including Nanaimo, Yeosu, San Andrés, and Scrabster.

5 Grand Voyages, including a 133-night World Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor.

3 overnight itineraries in Europe with every port featuring an overnight stay.

6 round-trip Tokyo sailings and 1 from Hong Kong.

A 32-night circumnavigation of Australia on Seven Seas Mariner.

3 cruises in Africa and Arabia.

10 transoceanic crossings.

60 overnight stays in cities like Lima, Reykjavík, and Rio de Janeiro.

The collection also features the first full season of Seven Seas Prestige, launching in late 2026. The new ship will sail 44 cruises across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean, departing from cities such as Barcelona, Southampton, Rome, Athens, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Panama City.

Seven Seas Prestige will carry 822 guests with 630 crew. All suites have balconies, and the ship includes 11 dining venues and new suite categories, including the 8,794 sq. ft. Skyview Regent Suite.

Fares include shore excursions, dining, drinks, Wi-Fi, laundry, gratuities, and hotel stays for Concierge Suites and above. Airfare, transfers, and private chauffeur service are included in the Ultimate All-Inclusive Fare.

Pre-registration is open now at RSSC.com/2027-2028-voyage-collection. Reservations open July 23, 2025.

