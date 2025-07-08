Regent Seven Seas Sets New Booking Record

Regent Seven Seas Cruises set a new record for its biggest single booking day on June 25 with the launch of its new ship Seven Seas Prestige. Bookings topped the cruise line’s previous record, set in 2018, by 26%.

Regent also sold out its Skyview Regent Suite on 6 of 13 available sailings during Seven Seas Prestige’s inaugural season. The suite, available at $25,000 per night, is the best-selling top tier product in Regent’s history of opening days.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, but not surprised, by the phenomenal results that Seven Seas Prestige has produced – we knew that luxury travelers were extremely eager to reserve their suite on this incredible ship,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Seven Seas Prestige promises to begin a new legacy for the entire ultra-luxury cruise sector, and we cannot wait until she joins the fleet in December 2026. I’d like to thank our valued guests and Travel Partners, as well as Regent’s highly talented and professional teams around the world who all contributed to this fantastic achievement.”

About Seven Seas Prestige

Seven Seas Prestige is set for delivery in late 2026, with its inaugural sailing beginning December 13, 2026—a 14-night cruise from Barcelona to Miami.

The inaugural season will feature 13 voyages in total across the Caribbean and Europe, with visits to Cartagena, St. Lucia and other boutique ports, and up to 97 included shore excursions per voyage.

RELATED: Regent Seven Seas Unveils Largest Ultra-Luxury All-Inclusive Cruise Suite

Built by Fincantieri, the new ship is Regent’s first in a decade. It is 40% larger than previous vessels but accommodates only 10% more guests—hosting 822 passengers and 630 crew—to enhance space and comfort. The ship features 12 all-balcony suite categories, including four new designs.

The Skyview Regent Suite is 8,794 sq. ft and is the largest all-inclusive cruise ship suite in history. Through Regent’s Most Inclusive Luxury Experience, guests can enjoy unlimited shore excursions, wines and spirits, valet laundry, Starlink WiFi, and fine dining across 7 restaurants and 11 dining experiences, including new mezze-style Azure.

Will you be sailing aboard Seven Seas Prestige? Let us know in the comments!

By Caroline Killilea