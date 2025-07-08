Celebrity Announces Four New Venues for Guests Aboard Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises’s newest ship Celebrity Xcel will feature four brand new venues, including a pool club, an arcade lounge, an expansive spa and Celebrity’s first flagship store.

“Celebrity Xcel will set sail with seven new elevated experiences that invite guests to escape their daily routine and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “With so much innovation at every turn, the journey will be just as fun as the destinations themselves.”

New Pool Club Experience

The Celebrity Pool Club offers a unique relaxation experience for guests with its new pool valet, offering chilled towels, card games, sunscreen and storage for personal items. Guests can also upgrade to a VIP package for dedicated valet service and a private cabana.

On the last sea day of every cruise, Celebrity Pool Club transforms into the Poolest Day Ever, featuring Caribbean-inspired live music, pop-up shows, and pool games. Specialty drinks are available exclusively on this day, and at night, the venue becomes a poolside party called Shine the Night.

A Retro Games Room

The new games room, Attic at The Club, will be open 24/7, featuring neon lights and retro games like Pac-Man, NBA Showtime and Golden Tee. The adult-oriented space will also offer pool, darts, foosball and shuffleboard. Guests can book a private event space for group activities such as karaoke and golf simulation.

An Elevated Spa Experience

Celebrity Xcel’s spa is the largest yet for the line, including the first-ever Hydra Room—a water-focused experience with a jacuzzi pool and heated lounge chairs located in the Thermal Suite.

The Vitamin D Deck, exclusive to Thermal Suite guests, offers front-of-ship views, seating, and non-alcoholic beverages. The Spa will have over 120 treatments and therapies for guests to choose from, as well as a new bubbles bar and an interactive shopping experience. The Skin Lab provides tailored recommendations for guests to help them find the perfect skincare routine.

The spa offers over 120 treatments, plus a bubbles bar and an interactive shopping experience. The Skin Lab provides tailored skincare recommendations to help guests find their perfect routine.

Interactive Flagship Store

The cruise line’s first Celebrity Flagship store will be an interactive experience for guests, from screens with trivia questions and insider facts to historical artifacts and vintage collectibles. Guests can also choose an item for engraving, embroidery, or printing, including water bottles, cocktail kits, keychains, caps, and robes.

Celebrity Xcel will offer seven new venues in total, and guests can help the cruise line finalize its new spaces by joining Xcel “Dream Makers,” a community of vacationers who test and vote on new experiences. Dream Makers help inform the cruise line’s decisions regarding its menus, interior design and entertainment, including choosing games for Attic at The Club artifacts for the Celebrity Flagship store.

Celebrity Xcel Inaugural Season Highlights

Celebrity Xcel’s inaugural season begins in November, sailing from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night cruises to The Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In summer 2026, the ship will sail to Europe on seven- to 11-night journeys from Barcelona and Athens, including new stops in Madeira, Portugal.

By Caroline Killilea