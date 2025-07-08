Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Launches Luminara

Luminara, the third yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, launched on July 3, 2025, from Monte Carlo. The seven-night cruise to Rome includes stops in Cannes, Livorno, and Portofino.

The christening ceremony included executives Jim Murren, Ernesto Fara, Tina Edmundson, Captain Tom Roth, and General Manager Muna Azab. British actress Simone Ashley served as godmother and officially named the yacht, breaking a Champagne bottle against the bow in a traditional maritime blessing.

“Welcoming Luminara to our fleet reflects our continued focus on thoughtful expansion and innovation,” said Ernesto Fara, President of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “This launch brings together years of collaboration and intentional design to deliver a yacht that sets a new benchmark for the industry. Unparalleled accommodations, exceptional service, and an unwavering commitment to excellence define the experience we are proud to offer guests aboard Luminara.”

Expanding on the brand’s broader vision, Tina Edmundson, President of Luxury at Marriott International, added: “Luminara is a testament and extension of the pioneering role of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as the first luxury hospitality brand to launch into yachting. It embodies the emotional richness of travel — the places that stay with you, the cultures that shape you, and the sense of belonging that exceptional hospitality creates.”

About Luminara

Luminara is the third superyacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, joining Evrima and Ilma. Measuring 794 feet (242 meters), the yacht was designed in partnership with Chapi Design Luxury Division, AD Associates, dpa lighting consultants, and Aivan. It accommodates up to 452 guests in 226 suites, each with a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The yacht’s art collection includes 731 works, with nearly two-thirds commissioned exclusively for Luminara. Many explore the theme of light and draw from Malta’s cultural heritage. Artists featured include Paul Klee, David Hockney, Alexander Calder, Henri Matisse, Gerhard Richter, and Andy Warhol.

Dining options include five restaurants, with concepts by Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina. These are complemented by seven bars and lounges, including the new Art Bar, which pairs craft cocktails with Cycladic art and ocean views.

Onboard Amenities

Highlights include a panoramic pool deck with two whirlpools, The Ritz-Carlton Spa® with treatments by ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi, and a full Marina experience with water access, sunbathing areas, and a floating platform for swimming and watersports like kayaking, paddleboarding, and e-foiling.

Retail offerings feature Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, and Piaget, alongside a boutique with resort wear, vintage finds, and curated items from Hermès, Chanel, La DoubleJ, and others.

Bookings Now Open

Luminara launched its inaugural Mediterranean season in July 2025. In December, it will begin sailing in Asia-Pacific, followed by Alaska and Canada in summer 2026. Reservations are now available at ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com.