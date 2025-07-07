Holland America Celebrates America’s 250th with 2026 Historic Cruise

To mark America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, Holland America Line will sail a special seven-day cruise round-trip from Boston aboard Zuiderdam!

Departing July 4, 2026, the “America’s 250th Celebration: Stars & Stripes Voyage” includes calls at Saint John (New Brunswick), Norfolk (Virginia) with access to Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown, and an overnight in New York City.

The cruise begins with a sailaway in Boston Harbor timed for views of the city’s Fourth of July fireworks. After visiting Canada, the ship continues to Norfolk and New York before returning to Boston.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a singular milestone, and we’re excited to mark this historic occasion with a cruise that brings our guests closer to the places where our nation was born,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “From walking the grounds of Williamsburg and visiting Ellis Island to exploring Boston’s Freedom Trail, this voyage offers an unforgettable journey through American history. And with special events planned to celebrate the Fourth of July in true patriotic style, it promises to be a meaningful and memorable experience for everyone on board.”

Visit Historic Virginia and Overnight in New York

In Norfolk, guests can visit Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown. Tour options include Colonial Williamsburg and the Governor’s Palace, or the Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum.

Zuiderdam arrives in New York on July 8, 2026, during the conclusion of the Sail 4th 250 tall ships event. Guests may see the ships sail past Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty as they depart for Boston.

The overnight stay offers time to explore the city with excursions like the Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island or a land-and-sea tour that includes a harbor cruise.

Fares for the seven-day America’s 250th Celebration: Stars & Stripes Voyage start at $1,459 per person, double occupancy, including taxes and fees.

For more details, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425), or visit hollandamerica.com.