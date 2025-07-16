Star Princess Sets the Stage for a New Era of Entertainment

The stage is set for something new!

When Star Princess makes its debut on October 4, Princess Cruises will introduce a next-generation entertainment program featuring original theater shows, candlelit concerts, and performances by a 24-country cast. Entertainment will span the ship, from large-scale productions in the high-tech Princess Arena to live music in The Dome and surprise performances in the glass-enclosed Piazza.

“We’re not just putting on shows; we’re crafting moments that will stay with guests long after the final curtain,” said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experience. “Star Princess was designed to surprise, move, and inspire each and every night.”

Entertainment Highlights

The Princess Arena:

NEW! Meridian

Meridian follows Arabella Dovewood through love and secrets aboard the elegant Celestial. Directed by BAFTA winner Dan Shipton, with choreography by Kieran Daley-Ward, the show mixes original music and reimagined pop hits.

NEW! Illuminate

Set in a vintage circus, Illuminate blends choreography by Jay Revell with a pop score by Kola Bello. It’s a fast-paced, colorful show exploring the ringmaster’s many sides.

Both shows were created with Black Skull Creative, experts in immersive theater.

Returning Favorite: Viva La Música

This high-energy Latin dance show, choreographed by Liz Imperio, features hits like “Havana” and “Oye Como Va.”

Beyond the Theater

Entertainment extends shipwide with deck parties, Piazza performances, and a revamped Champagne Waterfall. Star Princess truly comes alive after dark.

Candlelight Concerts at The Dome:

The Princess Cruises Candlelight Concert Series transforms the glass-enclosed Dome on Star Princess into an intimate music venue. Lit by candlelight, it offers live classical performances that blend storytelling with music for a unique experience at sea.

Live Music and Celebration at The Piazza:

Princess Jamz is a 45-minute performance by the 15-member Princess World Orchestra, led by the Cruise Director. This lively show fills the Piazza with rich music and energy, inviting guests to relax and enjoy.

New! Celestial Champagne Soirée

Debuting exclusively on Star Princess, this multimedia evening event combines lights, sound, and visual storytelling. It culminates with Princess Cruises’ iconic Champagne Waterfall, a sparkling shipboard tradition.

Star Princess launches on October 4, 2025, sailing the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Book your voyages now!

