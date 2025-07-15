HX Expeditions Launches Antarctica Kayaking and Camping Program

HX Expeditions will expand its Antarctic kayaking and camping program in October with new gear and activities, making it the largest and most diverse in the cruise industry.

The program will increase kayaking capacity by 188% increase in and double camping spots to accommodate up to 60 guests per night. HX Expeditions will maintain environmental sustainability and follow IAATO guidelines, which it helped establish.

“We’re not just adding more spots, we’re reimagining how guests experience Antarctica,” said Karin Strand, VP of Expeditions Development. Strand has completed over 150 expeditions to Antarctica and designed the new offering program for HX. “With expanded kayaking and camping capacity, plus greater flexibility and access – we’re opening the polar regions to more adventurers than ever before. It’s about making these once-in-a-lifetime moments available to everyone on board, while delivering them in small, intimate and responsible groups. Whether you’re gliding past icebergs on your kayak or sleeping under the stars, we’re here to help you write your own Antarctic story. And importantly, all experiences are designed in harmony with nature and in strict adherence to the environmental regulations that govern human activity in Antarctica.”

Features of the New Program

188% increase in kayaking capacity across the fleet.

Up to 60 guests per night in camping capacity, doubling the previous capacity.

An expansion of solo travel options, with no partner required for kayaking or camping.

New “Discovery Kayaks”: solo and inflatable with self-guided paddling with no language requirement. The Discovery Kayaks are custom designed in partnership with NRS (Northwest River Supplies) in the US and Escape Watersports in the UK and are an industry first.

New “Bivvy Bag” camping: custom-built, top-tier set-up sourced from Scandinavia. (Price: EUR 350 per person and EUR 429 per person for a two-person tent offering).

More activities, including two types of kayaking, two camping styles, snowshoeing, polar plunge, and extended hikes.

The Two Ways to Kayak

Discovery Kayaks are lightweight inflatable kayaks that offer a closer-to-the-water experience. Ideal for calm conditions, guests can paddle at their own pace in a dedicated space, with safety boats monitoring at all times.

Sea Explorer Kayaks are hard-shell kayaks designed for greater control, range, and stability. Guided by two expedition leaders, they are used in pairs.

For the Antarctica 2025/2026 season, kayaking and camping expeditions can be booked onboard through the Expedition Team on a first-come-first served basis. A pre-booking system is in development for future cruises. All activities are weather-dependent; HX will try to reschedule canceled sessions or offer a full refund if rescheduling isn’t possible.

“Experiencing Antarctica must come with responsibility,” Strand said. “Every step we take is guided by the principles of sustainable tourism. We work within the framework of IAATO guidelines to ensure our presence leaves no trace – minimising impact, respecting wildlife, and preserving the pristine beauty of the polar environment for generations to come.”

Are you excited about the new outdoor activities in Antarctica by HX Expeditions? Let us know in the comments!

By Caroline Killilea