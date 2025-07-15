Carnival Liberty Returns to Service

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Liberty resumed sailings from New Orleans on Sunday following a dry dock that included updates to the Cloud9 Spa, the addition of a WaterWorks aqua park, and a new bar and lounge.

Carnival Liberty’s first guests since the dry dock are enjoying a week-long cruise to the Caribbean. Sister ship Carnival Valor also underwent a renovation and resumed sailings from New Orleans last month.

New Additions and Upgrades on Board

The new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge aboard Carnival Liberty honors military service members and their families. The cruise line also added new slides to the WaterWorks aqua park, built a new mini golf course, and refreshed its spa, now called Cloud9 Spa. Upgrades include new décor, enhanced beauty stations, a fitness center, a new Elamis Boutique, and new steam rooms and saunas.

Carnival also updated its casino’s layout, adding new slot machines and table games. For younger guests, the cruise line introduced new gaming stations at Camp Ocean and revamped both the Arcade and Club O2 teen spaces.

Other additions to Carnival Liberty include a Dream Studio for personalized photo sessions and a new Carnival Adventures venue where guests can learn about and book shore excursions. The retail FUN Shops now feature new displays, and a new High Spirits liquor store has been added.

The upgrade also focused on accessibility, with improved pathways and amenities in several public spaces and cabins.

Carnival Liberty sails week-long cruises to The Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. On July 23, the ship will make its first call at Celebration Key, Carnival’s new exclusive destination.

By Caroline Killilea