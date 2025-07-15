Margaritaville at Sea Unveils new Ship Beachcomber

Today, Margaritaville at Sea announced that it will launch its largest ship yet, Beachcomber. The ship’s design is inspired by sister ships Islander and Paradise, featuring a color palette of nautical blues, sunlit yellows, and warm beachy tones.

“With Beachcomber, we wanted to create a design that captures the spirit of fun, warmth, and relaxed adventure,” said Martha Brabham, Head of Design at Margaritaville at Sea. “We drew inspiration from nostalgic beach scenes, vintage surf art, and the carefree escapism that defines the brand. The result is a design that feels joyful and instantly familiar one that builds on the award-winning aesthetic we introduced with Islander in 2024.”

About Beachcomber

Beachcomber will have a gross tonnage of more than 100,000 and will feature a variety of fan favorites, including 5 O’Clock Somewhere, Hemisphere Dancer, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and License to Chill. Additionally, Margaritaville at Sea has created over 15 new brand-exclusive experiences for the ship.

“Beachcomber isn’t just our largest ship; it’s a floating celebration of everything guests love about Margaritaville at Sea hospitality, turned up a few notches,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “Building on the magic and momentum of Islander, we set out to create an experience that’s even more immersive, playful, and full of unexpected delights. Whether you’re sailing with us for the first time or returning for more, Beachcomber promises sun-soaked surprises and the signature spirit.”

Cruisers can stay tuned for more details about Beachcomber‘s homeport and booking opportunities later this summer.

Are you planning to check out a Margaritaville at Sea cruise in the coming months? Let us know in the comments!

By Caroline Killilea