I’d cruised the rivers of Europe before, but something about the 7-day itinerary of CroisiEurope’s Douce France jumped out at me. It was a round-trip sailing out of Vienna, one of my favorite cities in all of Europe. This would be our third trip with the company in just 6 months, yet boarding this vessel caught me off guard.

SPOILER ALERT! … I LIKE IT.

This cruise’s casual simplicity creates an aura of comfort with a very welcoming spirit. Like the previous cruises, it has a clear, international-French ambience, complemented by English-speaking hosts. It has an immaculate exterior aesthetic with a contemporary lounge well-suited for watching the passing countryside with a pre-dinner cocktail. The modern upper-level staterooms are bright, with a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows. Lower deck accommodations have large windows that allow lovely views of the Danube’s passing sights.

While Douce France has the essential elements that characterize river cruising, it was the itinerary and the extended time spent in the major ports that are the highlights of the cruise.

Dancing Along The Danube

After cruising through the vertical vineyards that line the Danube in the Wachau Valley, the vessel arrives in the charming city of Melk with excursions to the Melk Monastery and Abbey. Boasting 500 rooms with over 1,000 windows, an expansive library containing nearly 2,000 manuscripts, and an impressive dome and church, each segment of the religious complex contributes to making the visit something extra special.

With the day still young, Douce France continues onward to Durnstein. Positioned on bedrock cliffs surrounded by ancient ramparts, this is a fascinating little village with narrow alleyways under the iconic blue-and-white bell tower of the Augustine Abbey.

An overnight sail finds the ship in Bratislava, the capital city of Slovakia. While this is a staple port on every Danube cruise I have been on, this ship’s excursion was the first one to actually visit the towering castle high atop the rock cliff overlooking the city. A guided walk though the streets of the capital reveals a flourishing city blessed with history, Old World character, and a seductive charm.

Halfway into the cruise, the Douce France arrives in Budapest, Hungary, the Pearl of the Danube. The city’s palaces, monuments, and boulevards are lined with impressive architectural facades, making this the favorite city for Danube river cruises. Although a traditional sightseeing excursion explores the city’s secret attractions, CroisiEurope goes the extra mile in offering a trip to a traditional working horse farm on the puszta, the Hungarian steppe. A wagon ride around the farm is a prelude to an impressive show of horsemanship with riders dressed in traditional Hungarian costumes. Racing around the show ring, a brave equestrian stands atop the backs of two horses while driving a team of three others in front of spectators.

Free time in the city allows visitors to explore the spectacular building that houses the grand market. Dozens of food stalls, fruit and vegetable vendors, souvenir kiosks, and shops selling the ubiquitous Hungarian paprika are all on colorful display throughout the market’s two floors.

For anyone seeking solace and relaxation, visiting the historic thermal bath houses is a unique way to spend an afternoon. Once again, CroisiEurope takes their excursion offerings to another level with a complimentary folk music and dance show at a local theater prior to departure in the evening.

There are few cities that can offer a light show as brilliant as our sail out of the city. The lofty palace on the Buda side and the grand Parliament complex on the Pest side illuminate the riverside, creating an incomparable spectacle.

An overnight passage ends in the quiet village of Esztergom with its emblematic basilica, dating back over 1,000 years. Originally intended to be the head church of Hungary, the church and its massive dome sits high atop Castle Hill.

Schnitzel, Strudel, and Sights

A full day in Vienna serves as the fitting finale to this engaging 7-day cruise. An early morning tour of the sprawling Schönbrunn Palace delivers a peek inside the summer home of the Habsburg dynasty. We walk through the maze of pine trees or wander through the colorful gardens, imagining the family’s historic wealth and immense influence, as they ruled over much of Europe for more than 600 years before dissolution in 1918.

In Vienna’s city center, we sample the flavors synonymous with Vienna, such as apple strudel, schnitzel, or a hot-off-the-grill spicy wurst sandwich, as we gaze upward at the magnificent St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Following an afternoon tour of the Sisi Museum, dedicated to the Empress Elizabeth, the evening is capped off with a classical music concert at a local theater.

CroisiEurope’s 50-vessel fleet of river boats, oceangoing ships, and smaller vessels ply the waters throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa in a unique style. Each vessel has a distinctly European feel, yet we have been treated with extra care as English speakers on each cruise we’ve been on. Off the ship, there are exclusive guides and vans, and on board, we enjoy dining menus that suit all tastes, with complimentary cocktails, beers, and wine. CroisiEurope is an off-the-radar surprise for the American cruise market, representing value for money with exceptionally engaging itineraries.