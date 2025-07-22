Virgin Voyages True Crime Mystery Cruise

Virgin Voyages is launching its first True Crime Voyage, a five-night Caribbean cruise with true crime storytelling.

The specialty cruise sets sail Oct. 10, just in time for Halloween, and departs from Miami. Programming includes live podcast recordings, “How to Podcast” workshops, exclusive meet-and-greets with famous true crime podcast hosts, special giveaways and food and cocktails inspired by infamous cases.

Virgin Voyages is partnering with iHeartPodcasts and its popular podcasts Betrayal, Buried Bones and Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know to create an experience full of chills and thrills.

About iHeart’s Podcasts:

Betrayal: A series sharing real-life stories of people betrayed by those they trusted, with shocking, emotional twists and millions of listeners.

Buried Bones: A hit series that includes decades-old scandals and mysteries, hosted by forensic expert Paul Holes and historian Kate Winkler Dawson.

Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know: A show that explores bizarre and unexplained events throughout history, with millions of monthly downloads. Hosts Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick and Noel Brown uncover secrets about lost civilizations, cults, and more.

“We’re beyond excited to bring our investigations to the high seas as there’s something deliciously twisted about discussing cold cases while sipping cocktails under the Caribbean sun. Our fans are going to experience true crime storytelling like never before, and honestly, what better setting for mystery than the middle of the ocean?” said Kate Winkler Dawson, co-host of Buried Bones.

The immersive experience will also feature Halloween-inspired programming, like costume contests and a special edition of the ship’s Happenings Cast show, and Virgin’s signature Scarlet Night soiree will be given a spooky twist.

Nicole Huang, SVP of Fleet Experiences at Virgin Voyages said, “We’re always looking for ways to craft experiences as bold and original as our Sailors. This True Crime Voyage is a perfect expression of that, blending the intrigue of incredible storytelling with the indulgence of elevated travel. We’re taking everything our Sailors already love about Virgin Voyages and adding a twist for the Halloween season. It’s going to be mysterious, glamorous and like nothing else at sea.”

The trip follows Virgin’s Dominican Daze itinerary, stopping in Puerto Plata for white-sand beaches and historical charm, plus a visit to Virgin’s private Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas.

The Beach Club offers daybeds, a lagoon-style pool, local cuisine, and wellness experiences.

The True Crime Voyage kicks off Virgin’s new focus on immersive, pop culture–inspired cruises designed to engage every guest.

Are you excited to see what other pop culture trends Virgin will incorporate into their cruises? Let us know in the comments!

By Caroline Killilea