Luminara’s Itinerary Features a Stay at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is offering a two-night pre- or post-voyage resort stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands in December!

Two new itineraries will take guests aboard the 226-suite Luminara, Ritz-Carlton’s newest ship, between Mauritius and the Maldives or the Maldives and Singapore.

Guests can enjoy a pre- or post-voyage stay in an Ocean Pool Villa with private infinity pools and sundecks. The experience includes wellness treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, guided snorkeling and diving with naturalists, and diverse dining options featuring Japanese, Cantonese, Italian, and Lebanese cuisine — all within a celebrated architectural setting.

A short boat ride to Fari Marina Village offers access to James Turrell’s Amarta installation, Asian street food at Tum Tum, and Levantine cuisine at Arabesque. Offshore offerings include coral nursery dives, sailing by traditional dhoni, deep-sea fishing, and seaplane flights with views of lagoons and sandbanks.

Onboard Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers treatments using ESPA, 111SKIN, and Pisterzi products, while dining is crafted by chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina. The yacht also showcases artwork by Paul Klee, David Hockney, and Alexander Calder.

Itineraries

Mauritius to Maldives: Departs December 3, 2025, for nine nights, plus a two-night resort stay. Stops include Mahé, where visitors can explore Seychelles’ coral gardens and orchids, and La Digue, known for swimming among granite boulders. The final night is spent onboard in the Maldives before transferring to the resort.

Maldives to Singapore: Departs December 10, 2025, for eleven nights, plus a two-night stay at the resort. The itinerary begins with two nights in an Ocean Pool Villa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, followed by stops in Colombo and Galle Fort before arriving in Singapore.

Guests can book a cruise with two nights in an Ocean Pool Villa and daily breakfast for $12,400 per person, and villa upgrades and additional excursions are available for an added cost.

By Caroline Killilea