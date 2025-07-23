Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 500+ Voyages for 2027 Season

Norwegian Cruise Line has released its spring and summer 2027 deployment, featuring more than 500 voyages across 20 ships. Cruises will depart from nearly 30 homeports, including Miami, Seattle, New York City, Southampton, and Rome (Civitavecchia).

Sailing from April through October 2027, the itineraries cover over 150 ports in 59 countries and include more than 170 overnight stays in destinations such as Istanbul, Reykjavik, and Bermuda.

“We’re proud to be the cruise line of choice for travelers who want MORE out of their vacation – MORE freedom, MORE destinations and MORE unforgettable experiences,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our spring and summer 2027 deployment clearly brings our promise to life, offering something for everyone. Whether guests are hopping between European cities nearly every day, taking in Alaska’s natural beauty from ships custom-built to bring the outdoors in, or kicking back on the beach with family and friends at one of our two resort-style destinations, there’s no shortage of ways to relax, explore, and create unforgettable memories. I’m especially excited about the all-new experiences coming to Great Stirrup Cay, our private island in the Bahamas, that will truly provide guests with a variety of options —it’s all about giving guests MORE of what they love.”

Spring/Summer 2027 Itinerary Highlights

Caribbean, Bahamas, and Bermuda

NCL will offer three- to 11-day cruises on eight ships across the Caribbean and Bahamas, sailing from Florida ports. Most itineraries include stops at the line’s private islands—Great Stirrup Cay (Bahamas) and Harvest Caye (Belize).

Great Stirrup Cay will undergo upgrades launching late 2025, including a new multi-ship pier, tram service, heated pool, adults-only retreat, and family-friendly Horizon Park.

Norwegian Viva will sail select Caribbean cruises April 18–May 16, 2027, from Miami, visiting both private islands.

Norwegian Aqua offers seven-day Caribbean cruises April–October 2027 from Miami and later Port Canaveral, with stops in Falmouth, Jamaica, and George Town, Cayman Islands.

Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Escape operate shorter three- to five-day cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral.

Bermuda

Three ships will sail to Bermuda from April through October 2027, departing from Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston, with overnight stays at Royal Naval Dockyard.

Norwegian Luna debuts in New York City on April 6, 2027, offering five- to seven-day Bermuda sailings.

Norwegian Breakaway returns to Boston for weekly seven-day cruises starting April 18, 2027, including a call in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Norwegian Pearl continues seven-day Bermuda cruises from Philadelphia between April 8 and September 2, 2027, with stops in Norfolk, Virginia.

Canada & New England

From August 29 through October 17, 2027, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Pearl will offer fall cruises to ports including Charlottetown and Quebec City. These itineraries highlight seasonal foliage, local seafood, and regional wineries.

Europe Seven-Day Voyages

In spring and summer 2027, Norwegian Cruise Line will deploy eight ships across Europe, including newer and recently renovated vessels. Most itineraries are seven days, begin and end on weekends, and depart from 10 ports such as Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Athens (Piraeus), and Reykjavik.

Ships spend over 90% of time in port, averaging nearly 11 hours per call, with overnight stays in Istanbul, Copenhagen, and Hamburg, plus late-night departures from Santorini, Dubrovnik, and Ibiza.

Norwegian Viva will sail nine- to 11-day Western Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises from June to October 2027, departing from Istanbul, Barcelona, Rome, and Ravenna.

Norwegian Prima offers Mediterranean voyages with new stops in Dubrovnik, Split, and Kotor, then Northern Europe open-jaw sailings between Southampton and Reykjavik. In September and October, she will sail three Baltic itineraries, debuting in Helsinki and Riga.

Norwegian Sun sails seven-day, port-intensive Mediterranean cruises with no sea days from May to August 2027, departing Rome and Ravenna, including maiden calls in the Adriatic like Corfu.

Norwegian Jewel returns to Europe for the first time in over a decade, sailing seven- and nine-day Baltic cruises between Copenhagen and Helsinki, visiting Klaipeda, Riga, and Gdynia for the first time.

Norwegian Epic offers weekly seven-day Western Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona and Rome May through October.

Norwegian Dawn will sail open-jaw itineraries between Barcelona and Lisbon during the same period.

New Alaska Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2027 Alaska season runs from late April through September, with departures from Seattle, Vancouver, and Whittier. Four ships—Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy, and Norwegian Jade—offer seven- to 10-day itineraries.

Encore, Bliss, and Joy (custom-built for Alaska) operate seven-day sailings from Seattle’s Pier 66 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Norwegian Joy offers extended nine- and 10-day voyages mid-May to mid-June and late August to late September.

From May 10 to Sept. 20, Norwegian Jade sails seven-day open-jaw cruises between Vancouver and Whittier, with glacier cruising at Hubbard Glacier or Glacier Bay.

Guests can add Cruisetours to explore Denali National Park, ride the Alaska Railroad, or fish in Kachemak Bay.

South Pacific Voyages Aboard Norwegian Spirit

After completing her Australia and New Zealand season, Norwegian Spirit will remain in the Pacific through December 2027, sailing 11 open-jaw itineraries between Sydney, Lautoka, Papeete, and Honolulu. Most cruises range from 11 to 13 days, visiting New Caledonia, Fiji, the Samoan Islands, French Polynesia, and the Cook Islands.

New Onboard Offerings

With nearly 350 destinations worldwide, NCL’s 2027 itineraries offer travelers plenty of options to plan ahead.

The new More At Sea™ program provides unlimited open bar (including premium brands), specialty dining, Wi-Fi, and shore excursion credits, delivering savings of over 75%. Details are at ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

For more on NCL’s 20-ship fleet or to book, visit ncl.com, contact your travel advisor, or call 888-NCL-CRUISE.