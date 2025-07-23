MSC Cruises Reveals New Entertainment Venues on MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises is raising the bar for onboard fun with its upcoming flagship, MSC World Asia, launching December 2026 in the Mediterranean. With more entertainment venues than ever, there’s something for everyone—from families to solo travelers—to enjoy day and night.

As the third ship in MSC’s World Class series, MSC World Asia showcases subtle nods to Asia’s rich culture and landscapes, blending global style with local flair. Sailing to Mediterranean ports like Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Naples, and Valletta, the ship offers a mix of fresh entertainment spots and fan favorites to deliver an unforgettable cruise experience, including:

NEW VENUE: The Clubhouse

A family-friendly space featuring table games, the LEGO® Family Zone, bumper cars, basketball, and roller skating. Offers activities for kids and adults during the day and evening entertainment.

NEW DESIGN: Luna Park

A two-deck venue for game shows, parties, and events with LED displays, projections, and dynamic lighting. Hosts youth activities by day and serves as the ship’s nightclub with DJ sets and a new bar at night.

NEW DESIGN: The Harbour

An outdoor park with Asian-inspired design, including the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride (164 feet high) and the longest dry slide at sea starting from an Asian pagoda. Also features a high ropes course, waterslides, children’s playground, and The Harbour Bar & Bites with complimentary snacks.

Panorama Lounge

A lounge with panoramic sea views offering live music and activities by day, and cocktails with cabaret-style entertainment by night.

World Theatre

The main venue for nightly shows including musicals, acrobatics, concerts, and international acts, with multiple showtimes.

World Promenade

Open-air boardwalk with dining, entertainment, and ocean views. Includes live music, light shows, events like the LEGO® Parade, The Sports Bar, and Sweet Temptations dessert spot.

Itineraries

7-night Mediterranean cruises in Winter 2026/27 and Summer 2027, visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples, Messina, and Valletta, with accessible embarkation.

RELATED: MSC Yacht Club Debuts in Texas Aboard MSC Seascape

MSC World Asia Additional Highlights:

Over 40 bars, lounges, and restaurants, including six specialty concepts like Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi & Teppanyaki, Hola! Tacos & Cantina, and a British pub with onboard microbrewery.

20+ accommodation types, from luxury suites to balcony cabins with ocean or promenade views.

MSC Yacht Club: exclusive section with 144 suites, private lounge, pool, sun deck, and 24-hour butler service.

Family areas include the Doremi Kids Club, game shows, a waterpark, video arcades, and a virtual reality slide.

Adults-only Zen pools, Aurea Spa, ocean-view gym, and a barber shop.

Seven pools (one with retractable roof) and 13 hot tubs.

24/7 entertainment with live music, stage shows, games, and surprises.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia? Let us know in the comments!