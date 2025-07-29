Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Upgrades to Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line will open a nearly six-acre waterpark on its private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in summer 2026. The new Great Tides Waterpark will feature over 19 waterslides, an 800-foot river, a splash zone, and the cruise industry’s first cliffside jumps. At its center: the 170-foot Tidal Tower with eight slides.

About the Updates

Tidal Tower will feature racing, body, and tube slides—including raft slides with conveyor belts for easy access

A 9,000 sq. ft. splash zone for kids includes eight mini slides and a 40-foot tipping bucket.

An 800-foot-long river with a current faster than the usual lazy river will take guests through an illuminated tunnel and will feature a wading pool.

Cliffside Cove offers 10- and 15-foot cliff jumps and the Caribbean’s only four-person family slide, plus a hidden cave bar.

The new pool area, Great Life Lagoon, spans 1.4 acres and will feature loungers, private ocean and pool view cabanas and villas, and two swim-up bars: the Reef Bar, which will have an all-day DJ, and the Waves Bar, which will have a beach-style entrance.

The Splash Harbor will include a splash pad with interactive water fountains and a shaded bar and lounge for parents to relax.

“Great Stirrup Cay has always been an amazing part of the Norwegian Cruise Line guest experience and continues to be one of our highest rated destinations,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “At 270 acres our private island provides us with an incredible blueprint to reinvent what guests can experience when they escape to ‘The Great Life’ with us. This new waterpark is an outstanding addition to our recent announcement about other amazing new amenities on the island soon to debut. With each phase of our enhancements, we’re bringing ashore more of what our guests love about sailing with NCL. Whether you want to relax by the huge new heated pool – complete with multiple swim up bars, are looking forward to racing down one of the 19 waterslides with your kids at Great Tides Waterpark, or just want to enjoy the ocean breeze from one of the hammocks at Hammock Bay, Great Stirrup Cay will soon boast even more ways to escape to YOUR ‘great life’ for a memorable vacation on and off the ship. I am thrilled to welcome our guests to the greatest private island in the Caribbean!”

RELATED: Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 500+ Voyages for 2027 Season

Great Stirrup Cay will also feature a new mini aquatic racecourse with jet karts, which will combine elements of go-karting and jet skiing.

Some of Great Stirrup Cay’s enhancements will debut this year, including the brand-new heated pool, a new multi-ship pier and an island-wide tram service.

Norwegian is also building a new complimentary recreational area, Horizon Park, with lawn games, pickleball courts, a nine-hole mini golf course, half a sports court and more. Hammock Bay will include over 50 hammocks for guests to enjoy an afternoon nap, and the adults-only Vibe Shore Club will feature a private bar, hanging day beds and lounge seating. Entrance to Vibe Shore Club comes with the purchase of a day pass and includes an upgraded lounger and umbrella, and villas will be available to rent.

‘Escape to the Great Life’ Sweepstakes

NCL is launching a nationwide sweepstakes from July 29 to August 31 as part of its ‘Escape to the Great Life’ campaign.

The cruise line will be giving away 250 four-day cruises to Great Stirrup Cay in August 2026, open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Winners will enjoy a balcony stateroom, part of NCL’s More At Sea package.

NCL is also bringing a Great Stirrup Cay engagement experience to New York City from July 29 to 31 and to Miami throughout the month of August.

The SoHo “Escape to the Great Life” experience will be held beginning 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29 at 104 Grand Street, New York City. It will be open to the public and will feature LED graphic island visuals, live steel drum music, NCL merchandise, and the chance to enter the “Escape to the Great Life” sweepstakes.

The pop-up is open on July 29, 2025 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST on July 30 and 31, 2025.

Additionally, seven custom “escape hatches” are hidden across Manhattan in Hudson Yards, Gansevoort Plaza, 54th Street in Times Square, Broadway and Broome, Grand Central Station, State Street in the Financial District, and on the Highline Sundeck on 14th Street.

Three “escape hatches” will also be hidden throughout Miami during the month of August in Wynwood, on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach and at Bayside Marketplace in downtown.

Itineraries

Norwegian plans to welcome one million guests to Great Stirrup Cay across 15 of its ships in 2026. The newest ships in the fleet will make the voyage to the island, including Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, the company’s latest ship launching in March 2026.

NCL is offering up to $1,500 off all Caribbean and Bahamas sailings with “The Great Life Sale.” Latitudes Members will also receive a $50 on board credit per stateroom to use during their sailing. Norwegian’s ‘More at Sea’ package provides over $2,000 of savings on unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits and Wi-Fi.

Are you excited to see all of the new updates to Great Stirrup Cay? Let us know in the comments!

By Caroline Killilea