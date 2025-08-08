FeaturedVideos

Third time on Explora Journeys … it just keeps getting better

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

Wake up to breathtaking views of ancient cities, fishing villages, and the Adriatic Sea aboard the luxury cruise ship Explora I. From Athens to Zadar, explore historic landmarks, enjoy live jazz in stunning marble atriums, relax in charming coastal cafés, and experience unforgettable Mediterranean sunsets, the turquoise glow of Melissani Cave, and the unique sounds of Zadar’s Sea Organ.

Discover the perfect blend of luxury cruising and authentic Mediterranean travel experiences.

Click below to watch the full Explora I cruise video! Start planning your dream Adriatic voyage today.

You may also like

Zadar: Where the Adriatic Sings

Explora Journeys Launches Ocean Wellness Retreats on Explora...

A Coral Comeback Vacation

AmaWaterways, Smithsonian Journeys Expand River Cruise Offerings for...

A Rainbow Undersea

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Upgrades to Great Stirrup...

Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo Join “The Love...

The Commandments of the Alaska Highway

Carnival’s Mardi Gras Makes Historic Debut at Celebration...

Three Green Florida Stays

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.