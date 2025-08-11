Crystal Launches ‘By Abercrombie & Kent’ Land and Sea Experiences

Crystal today announced its new partnership with Abercrombie & Kent, combining Crystal’s luxury cruises with A&K’s expertise in curated land adventures. This collaboration expands the traditional cruise experience by offering guests exclusive, culturally immersive excursions both onboard and ashore across destinations from Africa and Asia to the Mediterranean and the South Pacific.

Leveraging Abercrombie & Kent’s 60 years of destination knowledge, the program delivers seamless access to authentic experiences, luxury accommodations, and expert local guides, redefining luxury cruising.

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, said, “We’re redefining what a luxury cruise experience can be, By Abercrombie & Kent isn’t just any excursion program – it’s a complete reimagining of how our guests discover the world, combining Crystal’s exceptional onboard hospitality with A&K’s unparalleled destination expertise.”

Available on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony through 2026, the program includes:

Overland Adventures: Multi-day guided excursions integrated into the cruise itinerary, such as visits to the Great Wall of China, Taj Mahal, and Uluru, offering deep cultural immersion with expert guides.

Pre- and Post-Cruise Extensions: Customized land journeys featuring unique experiences like truffle hunting in Tuscany, safaris in Kenya’s Masai Mara, and explorations of Angkor Wat, all designed to enhance and extend the cruise journey.

Exclusive Access and Logistics: With A&K’s global network of 3,000+ staff in over 65 offices and luxury lodges across Africa, all travel arrangements — including private charters and accommodations — are expertly managed for a seamless experience.

RELATED: Crystal Cruises Announces Financing of Two New Ships

Highlighted Experiences by Ship:

Crystal Serenity

Uluru Adventure (Pre/Post-Cruise).

Beijing & The Great Wall (Pre/Post-Cruise).

Angkor Wat (Pre/Post-Cruise).

Taj Mahal & Tigers (Pre/Post-Cruise).

Crystal Symphony

Serengeti & Masai Mara Safaris (Pre/Post-Cruise).

Tokyo & Hakone Highlights (Pre/Post-Cruise).

Taj Mahal & Angkor Wat Experiences (Pre/Post-Cruise).

Overland Journeys to Uluru, Beijing, and the Taj Mahal.

For details or reservations, visit crystalcruises.com, contact your travel advisor, or call 1-800-446-6620.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Scan the QR code to learn more and book your next cruise with us! Discover exclusive offers and travel tips just for you.

Mention PORTHOLE25 and Enjoy an exclusive As You Wish credit of up to $250 per person toward your next Crystal voyage.*

*Terms & conditions: Offer valid for new bookings only made by May 5, 2026, and does not apply to special or reduced fares. Returning Crystal Society guests will receive a $250 USD AsYou Wish shipboard credit. New to Crystal guests will receive a $250 USD As You Wish shipboard credit. The As You Wish shipboard credit is per person and is non-refundable, non-commissionable, may not be transferred, assigned, or sold to anyone, and no refunds will be granted for unused credits. As You Wish shipboard credits cannot be exchanged for cash and cannot be used for casino credits/charges, gratuities charged to your onboard account, combined on consecutive segments, or applied towards the crew fund.