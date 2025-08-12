Nice, France – More Than Just a Starting Point

Too often, travelers breeze through Nice en route to their cruise ship, treating it as little more than a place to drop their bags before setting sail. But this sun-drenched city deserves more than a quick overnight. As the capital of the French Riviera, Nice has a rhythm all its own—one that invites you to slow down, settle in, and soak up the Mediterranean way of life. Within 20 minutes of landing at the airport, you could be wandering the cobblestone streets of Old Town, sipping a glass of chilled rosé by the sea, or exploring the city’s open-air markets and Belle Époque architecture. Nice isn’t just a gateway; it’s a destination worth lingering in.

For a true taste of Riviera glamour, the Hotel Negresco is Nice’s most iconic place to stay. This art-filled, century-old landmark sits right on the Promenade des Anglais, just steps from the beach and a short stroll from both Place Masséna and the Old Town. Booking one of its 102 rooms or 26 suites is certainly a splurge, but it’s an unforgettable way to start or end your cruise in true Riviera style.

Tucked between the Promenade des Anglais and a row of designer boutiques—including Hermès and Cartier—the Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel blends old-world elegance with modern comfort. Originally opened in 1848 as Nice’s first luxury hotel, this landmark property has been thoughtfully restored, offering 152 light-filled rooms and suites with views of the sea, the city, or the lush Jardin Albert 1er just across the street. From this central location, you’re only a short stroll from the beach, the bustling lanes of Old Town, and some of the city’s best cafés and cultural spots.

Nestled in Nice’s Old Town, Hôtel du Couvent transforms a 17th-century convent into a serene five-star urban retreat. With 88 thoughtfully furnished rooms, terraced gardens, Roman-style baths, and a glorious lap pool overlooking the city and sea, it’s a place where history and modern comfort meet.

What To Do

Cruise along the palm-lined Promenade des Anglais on a Lime e-bike for a fun, breezy way to take in the Mediterranean views. With dedicated bike lanes and plenty of places to stop, it’s an easy, scenic ride that captures the laid-back charm of Nice.

For a more relaxed alternative to the bustling Castel Plage on Nice’s main beach, hop on the train just two short stops to Villefranche-sur-Mer. Marinières Plage beach club sits right on the harbor, where yellow-and-white umbrellas, matching striped towels, and a canopied deck create a bohemian-chic vibe against the sparkling Côte d’Azur. Attentive servers keep the rosé flowing while you lounge by the sea or enjoy a leisurely lunch in the shade. Reserve your spot in advance during the busy summer months.

If you want to explore the small towns along the French Riviera beyond Nice without the hassle of trains or tours, Daytrip offers a seamless, personalized way to do it. A private driver will pick you up at your hotel and share local tips as you make your way to charming spots like Èze and Monaco. With plenty of time to explore at your own pace—and a stress-free return ride waiting—it’s an effortless way to see more of the Riviera.

Where to Eat & Drink

In Nice, some of the best views are found high above the streets, where rooftop terraces invite you to linger over a perfectly mixed cocktail or a glass of wine. Sip an Aperol Spritz at SEEN by Oliver on the 6th floor of the Anantara Nice or enjoy a glass of Prosecco at the B Club Terrasse.

If you love cheese, don’t miss La Cave du Fromager, an underground gem serving gooey raclettes, bubbling fondues, homemade bread, and generous charcuterie plates for more than 35 years. Tucked into a stone cellar in Old Nice, this cozy spot pairs rich flavors with an excellent list of natural wines.

For a local spot with charm and flavor, Acqua e Farina in Vieux Nice serves simple, authentic Italian dishes like wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and fresh spaghetti alle vongole. It’s casual, unfussy, and always packed.

Just off Place Rossetti, Le Bar des Oiseaux serves seasonal French cuisine with a Mediterranean twist in a cozy dining room or on its charming outdoor terrace. The attentive staff will guide you through the handwritten daily chalkboard menu, featuring standouts like garlic-parsley calamari, artisanal pasta, and fresh seafood specials. Reservations are recommended, but with a bit of luck, you might still snag a table if you arrive right when they open.

Tucked into the heart of Car d’Or, Casa Elli is an Italian café and restaurant offering favorites like Niçoise pasta with pesto, creamy burrata, and other Sicilian specialties. End your meal with a scoop of their house-made gelato for a sweet finale.

Don’t Miss

Socca — Since 1961, Chez René Socca on Rue Miralheti in Old Town has been serving this local specialty: a chickpea pancake, scraped hot from the pan, best enjoyed with a glass of chilled French rosé.

Market Shopping — For an authentic taste of Niçoise life, head to the vibrant Cours Saleya Flower Market, just a block from the Mediterranean in Old Town, or the Libération Market on Place du Général de Gaulle, open 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (closed Mondays). A local favorite, Libération offers fresh produce, cheese, olives, and bread alongside stalls selling lavender, soaps, and other Provençal treasures.

Gelato — With two locations in Old Town, Glacier Fenocchio has been a Nice institution since 1966. Choose from more than 90 artisanal flavors of homemade ice cream and sorbet, from classics like fleur de lait, chocolat, and pistachio to the unexpected (lavender, avocado—even chewing gum). Whether you’re after one scoop or 15 (yes, 15 boules for €24), it’s a must-visit for serious gelato lovers.

Whether you’re savoring local specialties, exploring vibrant markets, or soaking in the sea breeze from a rooftop terrace, Nice offers plenty for those with a few extra days before or after a cruise. It’s no surprise this charming city serves as a popular embarkation point for many luxury cruise lines, including Ponant, Azamara Cruises, Emerald Cruises, Scenic, Silversea Cruises, Sea Cloud, Star Clippers, CroisiEurope, and Atlas Ocean Voyages.