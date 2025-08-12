Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches New Junior Suites and Concierge Amenities

Atlas Ocean Voyages is upgrading its onboard experience with the new Concierge Collection—a refreshed level of amenities featuring more space, enhanced in-suite touches, and exclusive perks.

“We’re excited to introduce the Concierge Collection as part of our continued commitment to deliver exceptional value and comfort,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Guests looking for more spacious accommodations will enjoy the added convenience of upgraded amenities, additional savings, and personalized touches designed to make each journey even more seamless and rewarding.”

Starting with expeditions on April 2, 2026, three existing stateroom categories will be reclassified as Junior Suites with Concierge Collection benefits:

Horizon Deluxe Stateroom becomes Horizon Deluxe Junior Suite (E1)

Veranda Deluxe Stateroom becomes Veranda Deluxe Junior Suite (E2)

Horizon Stateroom becomes Horizon Junior Suite (A1/A2)

These Junior Suites provide exclusive amenities and services, offering guests a luxurious, spacious option below the highest suite level, combining comfort and value.

Concierge Collection Amenities

Welcome canapés on arrival

Priority access to a behind-the-scenes galley tour with tasting

One complimentary bag of wash & fold laundry

10% off onboard boutique purchases

10% off SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE services and products

10% off premium Wi-Fi packages

Upgraded in-suite amenities

Plus all Always Included by Atlas benefits: 24-hour room service, premium wine and spirits, Nespresso® coffee, Vero Water®, L’OCCITANE bath products, robes, slippers, and in-room binoculars

The new Junior Suites with Concierge Collection amenities will debut on:

World Navigator: April 2, 2026

World Voyager: April 18, 2026

World Traveler: May 9, 2026

Guests booking an Adventure Ocean Stateroom (AO) for Antarctica 2026/2027 Expeditions can receive a complimentary upgrade to a Concierge Collection Junior Suite (A1 or A2) if booked by September 30, 2025, while availability lasts.

For details and reservations, call 1.844.442.8527 or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.