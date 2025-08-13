Carnival Festivale Bookings Now Open

Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for Carnival Festivale, its new Excel-class ship debuting in 2027, featuring music-themed entertainment and family-focused experiences.

The ship’s maiden 15-day transatlantic voyage departs Southampton, England, on May 2, 2027, visiting La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Funchal, Madeira; Tenerife, Canary Islands; and Grand Turk before arriving in Port Canaveral, Florida, on May 16.

Starting May 19, Carnival Festivale will sail from Port Canaveral with four-day Bahamas cruises to Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, plus six- and eight-day Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries including Amber Cove, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. A seven-day New Year’s cruise departs December 27, 2027.

“Music is the universal language that brings families and friends together, and Carnival Festivale will amplify that connection,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Everyone – no matter their age or interest – will find their rhythm on this ship.”

The ship features three main zones:

Studio 724 – Interactive music experiences with synchronized lights, live performances, and themed bars including Alchemy Bar, Mix Bar, Limelight Lounge, and Piano Bar 88.

– Interactive music experiences with synchronized lights, live performances, and themed bars including Alchemy Bar, Mix Bar, Limelight Lounge, and Piano Bar 88. The Festival – An outdoor promenade with festival-inspired food and drinks, including Pizza Palooza and Rhythm & Rolls Deli, plus live music and dynamic lighting.

– An outdoor promenade with festival-inspired food and drinks, including Pizza Palooza and Rhythm & Rolls Deli, plus live music and dynamic lighting. Sunsation Point – A three-deck family zone with Carnival WaterWorks Ultra (including nighttime operations), slides, splash pads, mini golf, Treehouse adventure course, and Vault Retrocade arcade.

Carnival Festivale will have 1,000 connecting rooms, expanded youth spaces, and a dedicated Turtles program for children six months to two years. The ship joins Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral for year-round sailings, adding capacity and itinerary variety.

