Celebrity Cruises today announced details of its 2027–2028 season, featuring more than 175 sailings to over 180 destinations worldwide, with itineraries across Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, Japan, Canada and New England.

Seven ships, including three Edge Series ships — Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Apex — will be sailing to over 90 iconic European destinations in 25 countries. Throughout the season, more than 60 overnight stays plus more than 115 port days of 12 hours or more offer guests more time to dive deep into every port of call.

The new season also features an extended Alaska deployment for Celebrity Edge, and immersive cultural programming in Japan planned to coincide with major festivals.

“With unforgettable itineraries that span the globe, guests can discover incredible destinations while enjoying the unrivaled hospitality Celebrity Cruises is known for,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Our 2027-2028 sailings provide incredible destination experiences to both first-time cruisers and cruising veterans.”

Season Highlights

Celebrity Xcel returns to Europe for back-to-back Mediterranean sailings, visiting France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Morocco, Greece, and Turkey.

Celebrity Millennium will homeport in Tokyo’s Narita terminal, offering overnight stays in Tokyo, Kyoto (Osaka), Kobe, and Aomori, coinciding with the Gion and Nebuta festivals.

Celebrity Edge extends its Alaska season into a fourth year, joined by Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit .

Celebrity Infinity will operate year-round in Europe, including off-season itineraries to the Canary Islands and Morocco.

In Europe, seven ships, including Celebrity Xcel, Ascent, and Apex. will call on ports in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, with overnight and extended port calls providing time for deeper exploration in destinations such as Barcelona, Reykjavik, and Amsterdam.

In Alaska, three ships will sail itineraries that can be combined with multi-day Cruisetours into Denali, Talkeetna, and Anchorage. Hawaii offerings include two open-jaw voyages on on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Solstice with stops in lush coastal regions and volcanic landscapes.

Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Solstice will offer further sailings to 33 destinations across the South Pacific, including overnight calls in Adelaide and Cairns.

Celebrity Millennium will offer Japan circumnavigation and Asia sailings, with open-jaw itineraries between Seoul and Tokyo. Stops include Mount Fuji, Fukuoka, Jeju Island, and Singapore.

In Canada and New England, Celebrity Silhouette will sail 11-night roundtrips from Boston, with overnight stays in Québec City. Guests can also enjoy Bermuda voyages with double overnights from Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

Sailings for Europe, Japan, and Canada, along with spring trans-Atlantic crossings, opened for booking today, August 5, 2025. Alaska and Hawaii itineraries will open on September 9, 2025, followed by Australian sailings on September 30, 2025, with more regions to be announced soon.

For more details, visit Celebrity Cruises or contact your travel advisor.