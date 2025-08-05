Culturally curious travelers will have expanded options in 2027, as AmaWaterways and Smithsonian Journeys announced 42 new departures for immersive, enriching voyages along the rivers of Europe and Southeast Asia.

The collaboration includes two brand-new itineraries for 2027: a 15-day journey through France’s Seine, Saône, and Rhône rivers, and a 17-day land-and-river experience along the Mekong in Vietnam and Cambodia. Eleven itineraries already set to launch in 2026 will now return for 2027, covering rivers such as the Danube, Rhine, Douro, Seine, and Rhône, with themes like tulip time in Holland and Christmas markets in Central Europe. .

“We first announced the Smithsonian Journeys/AmaWaterways alliance just a few months ago for cruises beginning in spring 2026, and we’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response — underscoring a growing demand for meaningful and enriching travel,” said Walter Littlejohn, senior vice president of Smithsonian Journeys. “With interest continuing to build, we are excited to introduce the 2027 program featuring sailings along Europe’s most iconic rivers and, new for 2027, a chance to venture farther, delving into the heart of Vietnam and Cambodia on the culturally rich Mekong River.”

Cruises range from eight to 15 days and include presentations by two Smithsonian Journeys experts on board. curated cultural shore excursions, and regional cuisine.

“At AmaWaterways, our mission is to create travel experiences that uncover the heart of each destination,” said Catherine Powell, CEO of AmaWaterways. “We are delighted to partner with Smithsonian Journeys and together offer guests voyages that inspire curiosity, deepen the connection with the places they visit and provide the exceptional comfort and service our guests expect, all the while creating shared and lasting memories.”

All AmaWaterways cruises include fine dining in venues including The Chef’s Table specialty restaurant; unlimited wine, beer, and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; and a daily Sip & Sail cocktail hour, as well as Wi-Fi and wellness activities. Many sailings also offer optional pre- and post-cruise land packages hosted by AmaWaterways managers.

Prices start at $3,699 per person for 8-day itineraries. Longer sailings, such as the Grand Waterways of France and Along the Mekong, begin at $8,759 and $5,299 respectively.

For more information, consult AmaWaterways or your travel advisor.