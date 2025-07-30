A Rainbow Undersea

The newly formed nonprofit organization Out Scuba is giving LGBTQIA+ divers an opportunity to unite with likeminded adventurers to explore the wonders of the sea.

The Fort Lauderdale-based group of gay, lesbian, and trans scuba enthusiasts offers group dives, training programs, and social events. Their aim is to provide a welcoming space for diving enthusiasts of all skill levels and any sexual orientation to enjoy the tranquil wonders of the undersea world.

“We’re a vibrant, inclusive community,” said Christopher Duncan, who is helping spearhead Out Scuba. “We’re dedicated to bringing together likeminded divers for unforgettable adventures, advocacy, and lifelong connections.”

By Alex Darlington

