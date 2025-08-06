Cruise NewsIndustry News

MSC Cruises to Expand U.S. Sailings in Winter 2026-2027

New itins coming up aboard seven ships homeported in America.

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
MSC Cruises is gearing up for its most expansive Caribbean deployment yet. The world’s third-largest cruise line will expand its U.S. presence during the Winter 2026-2027 season, deploying a record four ships from Miami and offering new itineraries from Galveston and Port Canaveral.

“More and more people are choosing to say ‘Let’s Holiday’ with MSC Cruises, whether they’re longtime cruisers or trying us out for the first time,” says Lynn Torrent, the line’s president of North American operations. “Deploying some of our newest and largest ships to an even wider variety of destinations gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage.”

Seven ships will sail from U.S. ports, including the line’s newest vessel, MSC World America, which will operate 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami. Other deployments include:

  • MSC Meraviglia with new 6- and 8-night sailings from Miami 
  • MSC Poesia with Panama Canal voyages and long Caribbean routes 
  • MSC Seascape offering 7-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston 
  • MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore sailing from Port Canaveral 

Most itineraries include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island in The Bahamas.

A 14-night trans-Atlantic crossing aboard MSC Grandiosa will depart Barcelona for Port Canaveral on October 31, 2026.

For more on upcoming sailings, check MSC Cruises or ask your travel advisor.

