Royal Caribbean Celebrates Float out of Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas has reached a major construction milestone, touching water for the first time at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. The ship will continue outfitting ahead of its debut in August 2026.

The process began with filling the dry dock over 12 hours, after which Legend moved to the outfitting dock—another step closer to welcoming guests.

As the third ship in the Icon Class, Legend will feature eight neighborhoods, including the Category 6 waterpark and Crown’s Edge, a combination skywalk, ropes course, and thrill ride. Guests can expect a mix of high-energy attractions, dining, relaxation, and new experiences still to be announced.

The ship will spend summer 2026 in Europe on 7-night Western Mediterranean itineraries before moving to the Caribbean in November with 6- and 8-night cruises, including stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), Legend will be Royal Caribbean’s fourth LNG ship and will incorporate environmental innovations like waste heat recovery and shore power connection, advancing Royal Caribbean Group’s goal of a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

More details will be announced soon on Royal Caribbean’s website.

