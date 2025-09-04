TUI Cruises Sails Toward a Sustainable Future

Leading ship-builder Fincantieri has just launched another state-of-the-art vessel for TUI Cruises.

The Mein Schiff Flow is the second of two next-generation ships built for the partnership between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises. The first, Mein Schiff Relax, was delivered in February.

Flow is equipped with cutting-edge environmental technologies including a “future-proof” design that allows it to run on low-emission fuels — an important milestone in the advance toward climate-neutral cruising. The InTUItion class is designed for dual-fuel operation, switching between both LNG (liquefied natural gas) and MGO (marine gas oil).

The ship will enter service in mid-2026.

By Alex Darlington

