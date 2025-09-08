Cruise NewsFeatured

Virgin Voyages Celebrates Brilliant Lady Launch in NYC at Pier 90

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Virgin Voyages debuted its newest ship, Brilliant Lady, this week at Pier 90 in New York City, welcoming more than 4,000 guests onboard. The event marked the cruise line’s official entry into the Northeast market.

Highlights included Scarlet Night, live performances, and previews of new dining concepts and spaces. Sir Richard Branson joined celebrities, athletes, influencers, media, and Virgin Voyages fans to celebrate the brand’s recognition as the World’s No. 1 Cruise Line for three consecutive years.

“This ship feels like a boutique hotel at sea,” said a guest from New Jersey. “The design is stunning, the food was incredible—especially the new Spanish restaurant—and you can feel the energy everywhere you go.”

The debut also introduced new entertainment, with productions, interactive performances, Champagne bars, outdoor lounges, and theater spaces reflecting the line’s adults-only atmosphere.

“It was a fabulous event. What really struck me was the modern design throughout the ship,” said Amy Brightfield, Features Director at Better Homes & Gardens. “From chic bars with mid-century furniture to stylish outdoor decks by the pools, the spaces felt upscale with a Mad Men-meets-Miami vibe.”

Will you be sailing aboard Brilliant Lady? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

TUI Cruises Sails Toward a Sustainable Future

Royal Caribbean Celebrates Float out of Legend of...

Aurora Expeditions Launches 2027 Small Ship Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Launches Next-Generation River Ships

Riviera Rose in Review

Salalah Blooms

Explora Journeys Launches Sky & Sea Fare

The Alaska No One Shows You – Aboard...

Explore Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Voyages Aboard Ilma

Carnival Cruise Line Opens 2027 Sailings for Carnival...

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.