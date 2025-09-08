Virgin Voyages Celebrates Brilliant Lady Launch in NYC at Pier 90

Virgin Voyages debuted its newest ship, Brilliant Lady, this week at Pier 90 in New York City, welcoming more than 4,000 guests onboard. The event marked the cruise line’s official entry into the Northeast market.

Highlights included Scarlet Night, live performances, and previews of new dining concepts and spaces. Sir Richard Branson joined celebrities, athletes, influencers, media, and Virgin Voyages fans to celebrate the brand’s recognition as the World’s No. 1 Cruise Line for three consecutive years.

“This ship feels like a boutique hotel at sea,” said a guest from New Jersey. “The design is stunning, the food was incredible—especially the new Spanish restaurant—and you can feel the energy everywhere you go.”

The debut also introduced new entertainment, with productions, interactive performances, Champagne bars, outdoor lounges, and theater spaces reflecting the line’s adults-only atmosphere.

“It was a fabulous event. What really struck me was the modern design throughout the ship,” said Amy Brightfield, Features Director at Better Homes & Gardens. “From chic bars with mid-century furniture to stylish outdoor decks by the pools, the spaces felt upscale with a Mad Men-meets-Miami vibe.”

