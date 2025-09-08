MSC Cruises Brings Italian Flavors to F1

At the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, MSC Cruises brought its signature cuisine trackside. As a Premium Partner of the BWT Alpine F1 Team, three of its chefs served dishes from MSC’s specialty restaurants—Eataly, Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki, Chef’s Garden Kitchen, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina—to drivers, engineers, and VIP guests.

“This was a unique opportunity to showcase the creativity and skill of our chefs, bringing the same authentic gastronomic experience our guests enjoy onboard to the racetrack for BWT Alpine Formula One Team and their guests,” said Stéphane Franchini, Senior Director of Food and Beverage at MSC Cruises.

MSC Cruises’ top chefs crafted the menu: award-winning Italian chef Luca Cesarini, Asian cuisine specialist Chef Xiao Wang, and Michelin-trained chef Pasquale Puziello, all with decades of experience at renowned restaurants and luxury hotels.

“Our fleet of 23 ships features over 72 specialty restaurants across 16 concepts, offering authentic gastronomic experiences inspired by cultures around the globe. We cater to every taste, inviting guests to explore the world through their taste buds. Bringing our experience to Monza allowed us to showcase our passion, precision, and excellence in gastronomy to our partners.”

Drivers, crew, and VIP guests of the BWT Alpine F1 Team enjoyed dishes from MSC Cruises’ signature restaurants, including:

Hamachi and Ora King Salmon Sashimi with truffle teriyaki (Kaito Sushi).

La Burrata with Tuscan tomato bread compote and Taggiasca olive crumble (Eataly).

Tagliatelle al Tartufo with Toscana butter, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Appennino truffle (Eataly).

Misoyaki Black Cod with crunchy rice cake and wasabi beurre blanc (Pan Asian restaurant).

Glazed Beef Short Rib with cauliflower purée and sweet-and-sour onions (Chef’s Garden Kitchen).

Crab cakes with jumbo lump crab, Cajun remoulade, greens, and lemon (Butcher’s Cut Steakhouse).

Desserts including Il Tiramisu (Ocean Cay Restaurant) and Mexican Flan (Hola! Tacos & Cantina).

“Having grown up watching Formula 1, it was a privilege to be in the middle of the action and serve a menu that helped fuel the BWT Alpine drivers ahead of their thrilling race,” said MSC Cruises corporate chef Luca Cesarini.

“Bringing the soul of the sea to the speed of the racetrack, the talented chefs at MSC Cruises crafted an unforgettable culinary journey where passion and flavor came together at the Italian Grand Prix,” added Guy Martin, Global Marketing Director of the BWT Alpine F1 Team.

The collaboration is part of MSC Cruises’ global partnership with BWT Alpine, reflecting both brands’ focus on innovation, precision, and memorable experiences. MSC Cruises became a Premium Partner of BWT Alpine in February 2025 and has been a Global Sponsor of Formula 1® since 2022.