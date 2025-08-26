Star-Worthy Cocktails on the New Star of the Seas

Onboard Royal Caribbean’s new Star of the Seas, guests can explore over 20 bars and lounges, offering a wide range of cocktails and mocktails in vibrant settings. Some are along the Royal Promenade, while others are poolside or located within high-energy music, comedy, and dance clubs.

I spoke with Ed Eiswirth, Senior Director of Beverage Operations at Royal Caribbean Cruises, during the inaugural cruise and learned that the ship features nine new cocktails and several new mocktails across its menus.

The elegant Lincoln Park Supper Club showcases one of the newest cocktail programs. “It’s a multi-course meal paying homage to Chicago’s supper clubs,” said Eiswirth. “Guests enjoy a 10-course menu paired with six cocktails, accompanied by live jazz that enhances the atmosphere.”

Cocktail names honor Chicago, such as the Mickey Finn, made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, small-batch Black Infusions black fig liqueur, and chicory pecan bitters.

At the Dueling Pianos lounge, bartenders serve the bright-red Snap, Crackle, Pop! cocktail, made with Beefeater London Dry gin, lime juice, simple syrup, grenadine, and pineapple juice. A bag of Pop Rocks garnishes the drink, creating a playful, popping effect.

The 1400 Lobby Bar celebrates Royal Caribbean’s pioneering spirit. “Inspired by the lobby’s enormous ‘Pearl’ structure, the tequila-based Fourteen Hundred shimmers like a pearl,” Eiswirth explained. A large translucent bubble crowns the cocktail, releasing smoke when it pops.

Rye & Bean at the AquaDome serves coffee and tea during the day and transforms into a hotspot for Espresso Martinis, Coffee Mai-Tais, and non-alcoholic Espresso ‘No-tinis’ at night.

At Desserted Milkshake Bar in Thrill Island, Instagram-worthy milkshakes are crafted with flair. “Kids love the toppings, and we can turn them into adult shakes with a shot of vanilla vodka,” said Eiswirth.

Old-Fashioneds get a whimsical twist with the Marshmallow Old-Fashioned at the Schooner Bar.

Little sailors aren’t left out. The Blue Raspberry Ocean combines house-made lemonade, blue raspberry syrup, and Swedish Fish, served inside a clear bag with a straw.

Eiswirth also explained the beverage packages: “We offer non-alcoholic and alcoholic packages ranging from $70 to $105 per day. Guests can enjoy any cocktail under $14, and pay only the difference if it’s more.” About 78% of guests opt for drink packages on shorter weekend cruises, which attract a younger, party-seeking demographic.

The Star of the Seas sails from Port Canaveral, Florida, on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with a stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

*Browse some of the drinks I sampled below!*