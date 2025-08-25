PONANT Announces 12-Night North Pole Expeditions

Ponant Explorations is offering 12-night North Pole voyages in 2027 aboard Le Commandant Charcot. These shorter itineraries deliver the full polar experience and complement the line’s longer North Pole cruises, made possible by the world’s only luxury icebreaker.

Sailing roundtrip from Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, on July 27, August 8, August 20, and September 1, 2027, guests will reach 90° North, the northernmost point on Earth.

“Unique among polar expeditions, this journey to the Geographic North Pole offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the Arctic as few ever have. Over the past 15 months, we’ve worked closely with our deployment team to thoughtfully design a 12-night itinerary that will appeal to this market,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP, Americas.

North Pole Expeditions Overview

Departing from Longyearbyen, the ship sails Spitsbergen’s icy coasts before navigating the drifting Arctic ice to the Geographic North Pole. Along the way, guests may see polar bears, seals, whales, and Arctic foxes before stepping onto the northernmost point on Earth.

Exploration Highlights:

Reach 90° North, the permanently ice-covered, sunlit, and highly inaccessible northernmost point on the planet.

Witness dramatic Arctic landscapes, including glaciers, ice ridges, and Svalbard’s fjords and peaks.

Observe rare wildlife: polar bears, whales, seals, seabirds, and Arctic foxes.

Take part in Zodiac outings, kayaking, ice landings, snowshoeing, and the Arctic tradition of polar plunging.

Visit Ny-Ålesund, a historic research outpost, and sail Spitsbergen’s wild northwest coast.

Experience the Arctic’s midnight sun and, conditions permitting, the Northern Lights.

All expeditions include round-trip airfare from Paris to Longyearbyen, transfers, and PONANT’s signature all-inclusive luxury, combining French savoir-faire with a spirit of exploration.

“With Le Commandant Charcot, we’ve created a ship that not only pushes the boundaries of polar navigation but also serves as a platform for scientific research, environmental stewardship, and cultural exchange. Coupled with our French flair for hospitality, this is purposeful exploration at its finest—providing today’s time-strapped travelers with the rare opportunity for transformative discovery.”