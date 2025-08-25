Chef Janaína Torres Named Godmother of Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises has named world-renowned Brazilian chef Janaína Torres as Godmother of Celebrity Xcel, the newest ship in the line’s award-winning Edge Series®. Torres becomes the first Brazilian chef to receive this honor with a major cruise line. Named Best Female Chef in the World 2024 by World’s 50 Best, Torres is celebrated for her no-waste approach to cooking that blends heritage with innovation.

“We are honored for Chef Janaína Torres, a trailblazer in the culinary industry, to be Godmother of Celebrity Xcel,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Janaína shares our commitment to celebrating and sharing global culture through elevated culinary experiences, connecting diners with culture through unique food experiences.”

About Janaína Torres

Torres is co-owner of São Paulo’s award-winning A Casa do Porco and a leading voice in Brazilian and global cuisine. She oversees multiple hospitality venues and recently launched À Brasileira, a project dedicated to promoting Brazilian culture through food.

On November 16, 2025, Torres will christen Celebrity Xcel during the official naming ceremony, a maritime tradition symbolizing good fortune and protection for the ship, its crew, and its guests.

Elevated Culinary Experiences at Sea

Celebrity Cruises serves more than one million guests annually and was among the first cruise lines to earn a prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Award for its culinary program.

Celebrity Xcel will debut The Bazaar, a new venue showcasing destination-inspired food, entertainment, and activities that immerse guests in the culture of the places they visit.

“I’ve always believed that fine dining should be accessible, not intimidating. Food brings us together, connecting us through new flavors, traditions, and shared memories,” said Torres. “I’m proud to partner with Celebrity Cruises to showcase our culture and cuisine on a global stage.”

RELATED: Priority Booking Opens for Celebrity River Cruises

About Celebrity Xcel

Launching in November 2025, Celebrity Xcel will sail seven-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten.

In Summer 2026, the ship will reposition to Europe for seven- to 11-night Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona and Athens, featuring new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

For details or to book, visit www.celebrity.com, call 1-800-CELEBRITY, or contact a travel advisor.

Will you be sailing aboard Celebrity Xcel? Let us know in the comments!