Sailing from Reykjavík to Greenland: A Journey Beyond the Ordinary

The voyage began in Reykjavík, Iceland, where guests boarded Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Voyager. The crew assisted with embarkation, provided an orientation, and welcomed travelers onboard.

At sea, the schedule included enrichment talks on Arctic geography, wildlife, and history, as well as time for deck observation. Meals offered a variety of options, including fresh seafood, vegetarian dishes, and desserts. Guests could spend time on deck, in lounges, or in shared spaces for activities and discussions.

Greenland’s coastline featured cliffs dropping into waters with icebergs, fjords stretching into the distance, and occasional glacier calving. Wildlife sightings included seabirds and seals in the waters along the route.

Onshore activities included Zodiac rides along icebergs, hikes to viewpoints, and guided tours with local experts who shared information about Greenlandic culture, history, and daily life. Each excursion was coordinated with safety and timing in mind, ensuring that guests could explore key areas efficiently.

Back onboard, the crew assisted with guests needs, coordinated excursions, and managed meals and onboard services. Evenings offered extended daylight, providing opportunities to observe natural phenomena like the northern lights and the Arctic sunset.

The journey combined Arctic landscapes, structured excursions, and organized onboard services. Guests experienced Greenland’s terrain, culture, and natural environment in a comfortable and managed setting.

Stay tuned for our full journey soon—our travel show covering this expedition is coming out very SOON!

AND… While you wait, watch our entire Porthole Travel Series on Amazon Prime today! Click here to learn more.