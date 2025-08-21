Royal Caribbean Introduces Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas made its grand debut in Port Canaveral, Florida! Crew, executives, and guests gathered in the ship’s iconic AquaTheater as Kellie Gerardi, research astronaut and godmother of the ship, officially named Star, honoring its crew and the millions of vacationers set to create unforgettable memories aboard.

“I’m honored to celebrate Royal Caribbean’s new Star of the Seas in such a beautiful naming ceremony as godmother – a tradition that is close to my heart and a spirit that spans both sea and space,” said Gerardi. “A vacation on Star is the perfect combination of two of my biggest passions in life: a spirit of exploration and quality time with family, and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

The ceremony officially welcomed Star of the Seas and recognized the thousands who made the ship possible. The first vacationers are now setting sail to experience the record-breaking Icon Class lineup and craft their perfect day at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

“Star of the Seas represents the next bold step in our journey to reimagine vacations,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “It brings together the best of our innovation, signature experiences, and the most sought-after destinations into one unforgettable vacation. With Star, we’re not just launching a ship, we’re advancing our mission to create the world’s best vacations responsibly for guests of all ages.”

More about Star

The ship features eight neighborhoods offering experiences for every age and mood.

Thrill-seekers can enjoy the Category 6 waterpark or The Crown’s Edge, which is 154 feet above the ocean.

Guests looking to relax can choose from seven pools, including a suspended infinity pool.

Families will love Surfside, the all-day play area designed for young kids.

Dining and drinks are available through over 40 options across the ship.

Entertainment ranges from Back to the Future: The Musical to spectacular air, ice, water, and theater performances.

“Here we are introducing the boldest family vacation ever! Star of the Seas delivers everything families want in a vacation with more adventure and more ways to make unforgettable memories together,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “We’ve created the world’s best vacation for all ages yet again, and it’s truly a magical moment to celebrate that with our Royal Caribbean family who made it all possible.”

Building on the new era of vacations launched by Icon of the Seas in Miami, Star of the Seas will sail bold 7-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, visiting must-see destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including Perfect Day at CocoCay. Over the next three years, Royal Caribbean will expand its lineup with standout experiences, including Royal Beach Club Paradise Island (Dec 2025), Royal Beach Club Cozumel (2026), and Perfect Day Mexico (fall 2027).

For more information, vacationers can visit Royal Caribbean’s website.