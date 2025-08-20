Explora Journeys Launches Alaska & Canada Land Programs for Summer 2027

Explora Journeys has unveiled a collection of Pre- and Post-Journey Destination Immersions to complement its Summer 2027 itineraries, including the debut of Alaska sailings aboard EXPLORA III.

The land programs, offered in Alaska and Western Canada, run three to five nights and feature luxury rail travel, guided nature and cultural experiences, and curated dining. Guests can book them before or after their voyage, extending their journey with the service and style associated with Explora Journeys.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, said: “These Destination Immersions reflect our commitment to offering immersive luxury travel that extends beyond the ship. They allow our guests to explore in greater depth, with intention and authenticity, and to connect more profoundly with the places they visit. Whether it’s journeying through the vast wilderness of Alaska or uncovering the cultural richness of the Canadian Rockies, these experiences are designed to complement and elevate the overall Explora Journeys experience—seamlessly blending land and sea into one continuous, meaningful narrative.”

Alaska Pre- and Post-Journey Programs

Pre-Journey – Anchorage, Denali & Talkeetna (3 Nights)

Travel by deluxe dome rail and motorcoach to Denali National Park.

Explore Talkeetna, spot wildlife, and visit the Iditarod Headquarters before embarkation.

Pre-Journey – Fairbanks, Denali & Girdwood (4 Nights)

Includes two nights in Denali, scenic rail travel, and wildlife encounters.

Explore Fairbanks and glaciers near Girdwood.

Post-Journey – Talkeetna, Denali & Anchorage (3 Nights)

Dog-sledding adventures, Tundra Wilderness Tour, and rail travel to Anchorage.

Post-Journey – Girdwood, Denali & Fairbanks (4 Nights)

Wildlife and sled dog experiences, Denali National Park exploration, ending in Fairbanks.

Canadian Rockies Rail Programs

Pre-Journey – Calgary to Vancouver (5 Nights)

Travel through Banff National Park, glacial lakes, and Kamloops.

Half-day Vancouver tour before embarkation.

Post-Journey – Vancouver to Calgary (5 Nights)

Mirrors the westbound route with stops at Banff’s lakes and waterfalls.

Concludes in Calgary.

Reservations for summer 2027 voyages and Destination Immersions are available at explorajourneys.com, through the Explora Experience Centre, or via travel advisors.

