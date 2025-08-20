Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils 2027 Europe Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced its 2027 Europe season with 24 new itineraries across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. The program introduces seven new ports in Germany, England, Greece, and the Netherlands, plus more than 25 overnights and 90 late departures. Guests can choose from Epicurean Expeditions focused on food and wine or Cultural Expeditions highlighting history and the arts, with extended stays in cities like Amsterdam and Bordeaux.

Mediterranean Voyages

Atlas’ Epicurean Expeditions combine food, wine, and culture with guest chefs, vintners, and guided shore experiences.

2027 Itinerary Highlights

April 16 | 9-Day Seville to Casablanca – Seville (overnight), Puerto Banus, Motril, Ibiza (overnight), Cartagena, Malaga, Tangier, Casablanca

June 7 | 12-Day Naples to Athens – Capri, Porto Cervo (overnight), Bonifacio, Lipari, Giardini Naxos, Zakynthos, Itea (Delphi), Corinth Canal, Hydra

August 20 | 9-Day Livorno to Dubrovnik – Livorno, Porto Santo Stefano, Bonifacio, Porto Cervo, Capri, Lipari, Taormina, Kotor, Dubrovnik

Northern Europe Voyages

Cultural Expeditions focus on local traditions, art, and architecture, with included cultural tours and onboard enrichment.

2027 Itinerary Highlights

May 11 | 9-Day London to Greenock – London (overnight), St Malo, Isles of Scilly, Cobh, Dublin, Liverpool, Belfast, Greenock

May 27 | 9-Day Bergen to Reykjavik – Bergen, Lerwick, Seydisfjördur (overnight), Grimsey, Siglufjördur (overnight), Akureyri, Isafjördur, Grundarfjordur, Reykjavík

Concierge Collection

New for 2027, the Concierge Collection offers enhanced amenities and services, along with new junior suite categories for added comfort and style.

Book Early

With fewer than 200 guests per yacht, voyages feature all-inclusive service and personalized experiences. Secure 2027 Europe expeditions early for the best fares at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

Will you be sailing with Atlas Ocean Voyages? Let us know in the comments!