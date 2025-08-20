Holland America Line Recycles Ship Carpet into Souvenir Coasters

Holland America Line now offers guests a set of four coasters made from upcycled ship carpet!

Created with Danish carpet maker Dansk Wilton, these coasters are the cruise industry’s first recycled carpet product. Available exclusively in onboard shops, they reflect the brand’s commitment to reducing waste.

“This project reflects our ongoing journey toward more sustainable practices,” said My Nguyen, director of interior design at Holland America Line. “These coasters are a tangible example of how discarded resources can be given a second life in the very environment they came from. We are proud to be the first in the industry to partner with Dansk and innovate carpet waste into beautiful usable products that our guests can enjoy.”

Twelve thousand coasters have been made from 3,300 pounds of carpet waste collected during dry-dock projects on Oosterdam, Eurodam, and Nieuw Amsterdam over the past two years. Made from Dansk Wilton’s ReBond material—the same upcycled textile used in Holland America Line’s architectural signage—they show how circular design can turn waste into functional products.

The coasters are part of Dansk’s Re:Shape program, which repurposes carpet waste into sustainable products. Future plans include notebooks, postcards, door signs, artwork, and other items for sale onboard.

The coasters will be available in fleetwide onboard shops by the end of October 2025, giving guests a unique memento while supporting sustainable innovation at sea.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425), or visit hollandamerica.com.