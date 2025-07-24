Holland America Line Enhances Onboard Entertainment

Holland America Line is elevating its onboard entertainment with exciting enhancements—from expanded live music offerings and a reimagined entertainment team structure to all-new World Stage productions and enriched cultural programming.

The cruise line has already begun implementing the changes on six of its ships, with plans to expand the new programming fleetwide over the next year.

“Our live music is second to none, and guests have asked for more, so we’re delivering on this with higher energy, more authentic local music and more variety in entertainment on every sailing,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development for Holland America Line. “It’s all about enriching the journey and creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, no matter where they sail.”

Entertainment Enhancements

Holland America Line’s ships Nieuw Statendam, Zaandam, Zuiderdam, Volendam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam have already enhanced their music offerings, featuring expanded World Stage show schedules and live music every night of the cruise. The debut of Vivace, a new string duo or trio, is offered across all itineraries and marks the return of onboard classical music performances.

The cruise line is also introducing a live band, The Dam Band, to accompany both production shows and guest entertainers on the World Stage. Programming will include surprise cabaret performances and more live music in the Crow’s Nest, Lido Pool and the Ocean Bar.

Additionally, the cruise line will debut a new regional soloist program, with culturally-inspired performances unique to each itinerary. Breton Thunder will return in an expanded capacity with shows on World Stage and pop-up performances across the ship on cruises to Canada and New England on Volendam and Zuiderdam. The upgrades will continue rolling out across the fleet through the fall.

A New Entertainment Team Structure

The revitalized entertainment and enrichment team structure features a new, more dynamic role for the Cruise Director. More than half of the ships will see an update to the role by Aug. 1, 2025, with the Cruise Director serving as the charismatic host of the voyage, supported by an Assistant Cruise Director and entertainment team. Guests will enjoy hands-on classes, cooking demonstrations, tastings, game shows and themed parties.

Holland America Line is reintroducing Travel Guides, who will host Q&A sessions and provide personalized travel advice for each destination. The expanded Activities Crew is responsible for leading trivia, game shows, cooking demonstrations and art classes. The new structure will be in effect across the fleet by the end of 2025.

A New Welcome Show

Eurodam saw the debut of the “Welcome Aboard” show in June. The show takes place on the first night of each cruise and gives guests a glimpse of the voyage’s entertainment and enrichment offerings. “Welcome Aboard” is expected to appear on all ships by summer 2026 and features Port Talks, Up Close presentations and the Orange Party.

World Stage Shows

Show offerings aboard Volendam, Zaandam and Nieuw Amsterdam offer a variety of entertainment types:

Curtain Up: Perfect for the musical and Broadway enthusiast, Curtain Up features numbers from “Jersey Boys,” “West Side Story,” “Hairspray” and “Chicago.”

Perfect for the musical and Broadway enthusiast, Curtain Up features numbers from “Jersey Boys,” “West Side Story,” “Hairspray” and “Chicago.” Dance!: Guests will enjoy choreography from around the world, including the Tango, Charleston, Rumba and Cha-Cha.

Guests will enjoy choreography from around the world, including the Tango, Charleston, Rumba and Cha-Cha. Rock Britannia: Audiences will enjoy the greatest rock hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including songs by Rod Stewart, the Rolling Stones and John Lennon.

Audiences will enjoy the greatest rock hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including songs by Rod Stewart, the Rolling Stones and John Lennon. Solid Gold: A ’70s show featuring groovy vibes and hit songs from artists like the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and Donna Summer.

A ’70s show featuring groovy vibes and hit songs from artists like the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and Donna Summer. Crossroads : Country and folk are the focus of this musical crossroads with hits by Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond, Glen Campbell and Johnny Cash.

: Country and folk are the focus of this musical crossroads with hits by Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond, Glen Campbell and Johnny Cash. It’s A Swing Thing: Hit songs like “Dancin’ Fool,” “Beyond the Sea,” “The Lady Is a Tramp” and “Feeling Good,” and swinging rhythms will transport audiences back in time.

The cruise line currently offers nightly live music at Billboard Onboard and Rolling Stone Lounge, as well as B.B. King’s Blues Club on Pinnacle Class ships. Up Close presentations share local stories and culture with guests. On Alaskan sailings, onboard wildlife experts help guests spot animals, and National Park Service rangers offer real-time commentary as the ship travels through Glacier Bay National Park.

By Caroline Killilea