Explora Journeys to Celebrate the Holiday Season in the Caribbean

Explora Journeys will mark the holiday season with Caribbean sailings aboard EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, offering 7- to 17-night itineraries during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s!

Onboard, guests can expect seasonal décor, festive meals, gingerbread house-making, wellness sessions, live music, mixology classes, and movie nights under the stars. The “Currents of Connection” theme focuses on meaningful travel and time to reconnect.

Ports include Charlotte Amalie (St. Thomas), Terre-de-Haut (Guadeloupe), Bridgetown (Barbados), Fort-de-France (Martinique), and Basseterre (St. Kitts). Highlights range from beach days and markets to hikes and kayaking. Whether in San Juan for fireworks or at sea for a toast, each journey offers a relaxed and memorable way to celebrate the season.

THE AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

Thanksgiving

EXPLORA I

Thursday, November 27 – Friday, December 5 (8 nights)

Miami to San Juan, visiting Charlotte Amalie, Terre-de-Haut, Bridgetown, Fort-de-France, and Basseterre.

Thursday, November 27 – Friday, December 5 (8 nights) Miami to San Juan, visiting Charlotte Amalie, Terre-de-Haut, Bridgetown, Fort-de-France, and Basseterre. EXPLORA II

Tuesday, November 11 – Friday, November 28 (17 nights)

Barcelona to Miami, with stops in Tangier, Las Palmas, Bridgetown, Pointe-à-Pitre, St. John’s, and Charlotte Amalie.

Christmas

EXPLORA I

Sunday, December 21 – Monday, December 29 (8 nights)

Bridgetown to Miami, visiting Scarborough, Fort-de-France, St. John’s, Philipsburg, and Road Town.

Sunday, December 21 – Monday, December 29 (8 nights) Bridgetown to Miami, visiting Scarborough, Fort-de-France, St. John’s, Philipsburg, and Road Town. EXPLORA II

Monday, December 22 – Monday, December 29 (7 nights)

Miami to San Juan, with stops in Ocean Cay, Charlotte Amalie, Spanish Town, and Marigot.

New Year’s Eve

EXPLORA I

Monday, December 29 – Tuesday, January 6 (8 nights)

Miami to San Juan, visiting Jost Van Dyke, Deshaies, Bridgetown, Fort-de-France, and Basseterre. Fireworks over San Juan on New Year’s Eve.

Monday, December 29 – Tuesday, January 6 (8 nights) Miami to San Juan, visiting Jost Van Dyke, Deshaies, Bridgetown, Fort-de-France, and Basseterre. Fireworks over San Juan on New Year’s Eve. EXPLORA II

Monday, December 29 – Monday, January 5 (7 nights)

San Juan to Miami, with calls in Road Bay, Cruz Bay, Puerto Plata, and Key West. Fireworks over San Juan on New Year’s Eve.

RELATED: My Most Memorable Voyage Yet with Explora Journeys

Will you toast the holiday season with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!