FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

Three Green Florida Stays

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

For visitors to Florida looking for ways to preserve our precious planet, here are some eco-friendly hotels suggested by Wallace Cortazar, a noted Miami advocate of sustainability:

*THE GABRIEL SOUTH BEACH HOTEL limits the use of plastic and has omitted the use of paper products in its rooms.

*THE GATES HOTEL SOUTH BEACH is a Tier-2 member of the plastic-free 305 program. Management has eliminated all single-use plastics.

*THE MARKER KEY WEST HARBOR RESORT has installed two public sunscreen dispensers to encourage the use of mineral sunblock, which benefits the skin and also works toward preserving coral reefs, supporting ocean conservation.

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. 

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

You may also like

Explora Journeys to Celebrate the Holiday Season in...

Holland America Line Enhances Onboard Entertainment

The City Medieval

MSC Cruises Reveals New Entertainment Venues on MSC...

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 500+ Voyages for 2027...

Luminara’s Itinerary Features a Stay at the Ritz-Carlton...

Virgin Voyages True Crime Mystery Cruise

Steve Leland’s Waltz on the Danube with CroisiEurope

Princess Cruises Adds New Perks to Premier and...

Carnival Cruise Line Opens Celebration Key

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.