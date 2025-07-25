Three Green Florida Stays

For visitors to Florida looking for ways to preserve our precious planet, here are some eco-friendly hotels suggested by Wallace Cortazar, a noted Miami advocate of sustainability:

*THE GABRIEL SOUTH BEACH HOTEL limits the use of plastic and has omitted the use of paper products in its rooms.

*THE GATES HOTEL SOUTH BEACH is a Tier-2 member of the plastic-free 305 program. Management has eliminated all single-use plastics.

*THE MARKER KEY WEST HARBOR RESORT has installed two public sunscreen dispensers to encourage the use of mineral sunblock, which benefits the skin and also works toward preserving coral reefs, supporting ocean conservation.

By Alex Darlington

