Carnival’s Mardi Gras Makes Historic Debut at Celebration Key in Grand Bahama

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest Excel-class ship, Mardi Gras, has made history as the first in the fleet to visit Celebration Key— the brand’s new destination on Grand Bahama. She docked alongside Carnival Pride, and together, the two ships brought 9,000 guests to the island for the ultimate day in paradise.

Mardi Gras is visiting the destination as part of a week-long Eastern Caribbean cruise that departed Port Canaveral on July 19, 2025. Meanwhile, Carnival Pride is calling on Celebration Key during a week-long Bahamas cruise that sets sail from Baltimore on July 20, 2025.

“We’re immensely proud and grateful for the great reaction from our guests visiting Celebration Key throughout this first week. The world’s newest cruise destination is already a success and delivering more fun to 9,000 visitors in one day is a great testament to that,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

MORE ABOUT CELEBRATION KEY

Celebration Key officially opened last weekend and spans 65 acres, featuring a 1.5-mile beach, five guest experience zones, and several record-breaking attractions.

Guests can enjoy the Caribbean’s largest freshwater lagoons, the world’s largest swim-up and swings bars, over 30 dining and beverage options, and the largest private beach club at any cruise port.

The destination is currently welcoming guests from 20 ships across 10 U.S. homeports. [See all Celebration Key sailings here.

Visit www.carnival.com for more information!

Will you be sailing with Mardi Gras? Let us know in the comments!