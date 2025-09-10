Explora Journeys Announces Asia Debut with Explora V

Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of MSC Group, has revealed its 2027–2028 Journeys Collection. This season marks the brand’s first Journeys through Asia and the launch of EXPLORA V, the fleet’s fifth ship. EXPLORA V will start in the Mediterranean before sailing to the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

From September 2027 to May 2028, the collection includes nearly 100 Journeys to 59 countries and almost 200 destinations. Longer stays and deeper cultural experiences are included throughout.

Asia Debut

EXPLORA III will sail 28 new Journeys across 47 destinations in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. Most ports are maiden calls, with overnight stays in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bali, and Ho Chi Minh City. Seasonal highlights include cherry blossoms in Japan and autumn maple leaves. Cultural events such as Chinese New Year will be celebrated onboard.

EXPLORA V in the Mediterranean

EXPLORA V launches in December 2027, visiting 27 destinations in nine countries. Maiden calls include Salerno on the Amalfi Coast. Overnight stays in Istanbul and other cities allow more time to explore. New Year’s Eve in Naples features fireworks viewed from the ship.

Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula

EXPLORA V then sails east with EXPLORA I to Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain. Highlights include Petra, Luxor, the Pyramids of Giza, and Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. Overnight stays provide time for deeper exploration.

Caribbean, Central America, and the Amazon

EXPLORA II and EXPLORA IV visit 51 destinations in 30 countries. Highlights include Port Antonio in Jamaica, rainforest kayaking in Central America, and the Amazon with an overnight in Manaus. New Year’s Eve is celebrated in San Juan.

Guests can book at explorajourneys.com or through their travel advisor.

