Oceania Cruises Enhances “Your World Included” Program

Starting September 17, 2025, Oceania Cruises will expand its Your World Included program with a choice of two new amenities:
- Shore excursion credit of up to $600 per guest, based on voyage length, valid toward any of the line’s 8,000+ small-group tours worldwide.
- Complimentary wine and beer by the glass during lunch and dinner, including sparkling, red, white, rosé, and international beers.
These benefits join Oceania’s existing inclusions, such as:
- Free specialty dining
- Unlimited Starlink WiFi
- Shipboard gratuities
- In-room dining
- Sodas, specialty coffees, teas, juices, smoothies, and ice cream
- Still and sparkling Vero Water®
- Group fitness classes
- Laundry services
The enhancements apply to all sailings and all categories booked on or after September 17, 2025.
Oceania’s Best Value Guarantee ensures guests always receive the best available offer. If a better promotion becomes available after booking, it can be applied to the reservation—making early booking both flexible and worry-free.
