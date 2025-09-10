Oceania Cruises Enhances “Your World Included” Program

Starting September 17, 2025, Oceania Cruises will expand its Your World Included program with a choice of two new amenities:

Shore excursion credit of up to $600 per guest, based on voyage length, valid toward any of the line’s 8,000+ small-group tours worldwide.

Complimentary wine and beer by the glass during lunch and dinner, including sparkling, red, white, rosé, and international beers.

These benefits join Oceania’s existing inclusions, such as:

Free specialty dining

Unlimited Starlink WiFi

Shipboard gratuities

In-room dining

Sodas, specialty coffees, teas, juices, smoothies, and ice cream

Still and sparkling Vero Water®

Group fitness classes

Laundry services

The enhancements apply to all sailings and all categories booked on or after September 17, 2025.

RELATED: The Alaska No One Shows You – Aboard Oceania Riviera

Oceania’s Best Value Guarantee ensures guests always receive the best available offer. If a better promotion becomes available after booking, it can be applied to the reservation—making early booking both flexible and worry-free.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!