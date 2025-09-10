Cruise NewsFeatured

Oceania Cruises Enhances “Your World Included” Program

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Starting September 17, 2025, Oceania Cruises will expand its Your World Included program with a choice of two new amenities:

  • Shore excursion credit of up to $600 per guest, based on voyage length, valid toward any of the line’s 8,000+ small-group tours worldwide.
  • Complimentary wine and beer by the glass during lunch and dinner, including sparkling, red, white, rosé, and international beers.

These benefits join Oceania’s existing inclusions, such as:

  • Free specialty dining
  • Unlimited Starlink WiFi
  • Shipboard gratuities
  • In-room dining
  • Sodas, specialty coffees, teas, juices, smoothies, and ice cream
  • Still and sparkling Vero Water®
  • Group fitness classes
  • Laundry services

The enhancements apply to all sailings and all categories booked on or after September 17, 2025.

RELATED: The Alaska No One Shows You – Aboard Oceania Riviera

Oceania’s Best Value Guarantee ensures guests always receive the best available offer. If a better promotion becomes available after booking, it can be applied to the reservation—making early booking both flexible and worry-free.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

Sea Cloud Cruises Offers Limited-Time Discounts for Solo...

Holland America & RWS Global Bring The Verdon...

 Brilliant Lady Arrives in New York

Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals 2025 ‘Giving Joy’ Winners

White Sand, Green Vision

MSC Cruises Brings Italian Flavors to F1

Virgin Voyages Celebrates Brilliant Lady Launch in NYC...

TUI Cruises Sails Toward a Sustainable Future

Royal Caribbean Celebrates Float out of Legend of...

Aurora Expeditions Launches 2027 Small Ship Cruises

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.