Sea Cloud Cruises Offers Limited-Time Discounts for Solo Travelers in 2026

Sea Cloud Cruises announces that solo travelers can book all 2026 sailings with no single supplement, plus Early Bird savings of up to 25% on all-inclusive fares. The promotion applies to bookings made by October 31 aboard Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit. The original 1931-built Sea Cloud will be in dry dock throughout 2026.

“The Sea Cloud Cruises tall ships offer an intimate, friendly atmosphere where solo travelers feel at home,” says Mirell Reyes, North America President and CEO. “Our ships, each carrying fewer than 136 guests, make it easy to meet new people while enjoying a private yacht experience.”

2026 Highlights

Overnights in St. Barts and the British Virgin Islands’ North Sound.

Greek Island itineraries calling on boutique ports.

Docking in Venice’s Grand Canal.

First exclusive Azores sailings aboard Sea Cloud Spirit.

Selected Voyages

Sea Cloud Spirit

Willemstad, Curaçao to Panama City, Panama (Feb. 9–17, 2026): 8 nights from the ABC Islands to Central America with optional post-sail stay in Panama City.

Panama City, Panama to San José, Costa Rica (Feb. 17–Mar. 1, 2026): 12 nights highlighting regional culture and nature, including Panama Canal transit and birdwatching in Palo Verde National Park.

Ponta Delgada, Azores (Jul. 26–Aug. 2 & Aug. 2–9, 2026): 7-night Azores voyage with stops at Horta, Angra do Heroísmo, Graciosa Island, and Velas.

Valletta, Malta to Nice, France (Jun. 4–14, 2026): 10-night Mediterranean journey including Mount Etna, Amalfi Coast, Corsica, Sardinia, and St. Tropez.

Sea Cloud II

Palma de Mallorca, Spain to Livorno, Italy (Apr. 24–May 2, 2026): Visits Menorca, Sardinia, Corsica, and Elba with cultural and culinary experiences ashore.

Dubrovnik, Croatia to Venice, Italy (Sept. 1–8, 2026): 9-night voyage with guest lecturer, extended stays in Hvar and Dubrovnik, and VIP passage past St. Mark’s Square.

Málaga, Spain to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria (Oct. 17–26, 2026): 9-night trip including Cádiz, Morocco, and the Canary Islands.

All sails on Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit are raised by hand, with at least one full-sail day per voyage—a hallmark of the Sea Cloud experience.

Fares include open bar, shore excursions, all meals with wine and beer, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne. Prices start at $3,595 per person, double occupancy.

For details, contact your travel advisor, call 1-888-732-2568, email [email protected], or visit www.seacloud.com.