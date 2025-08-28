Cruise NewsFeatured

Explora Journeys Launches Sky & Sea Fare

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Explora Journeys has introduced the Sky & Sea fare, a package that combines flights, transfers, and more with its ocean journeys!

Available to travelers from the UK, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, the USA, and Australia, the fare includes flights from major airports to embarkation and disembarkation ports, with options for upgrades and alternate departure airports.

RELATED: Explora Journeys Launches Alaska & Canada Land Programs for Summer 2027

More about the Sky & Sea Fare

  • The Sky & Sea fare bundles international flights, hotel stays when needed, private transfers, and 24/7 guest support into one booking.
  • Economy flights are included, with upgrades to Business or First Class available.
  • Once on board, guests enjoy the full Explora Journeys experience, including nine dining venues, unlimited beverages, Wi-Fi, spa and thermal area access, gratuities, and a high host-to-guest service ratio.
  • Sky & Sea is available on select journeys and can be combined with offers such as the Early Booking Benefit, Extended Journeys savings, and Explora Club Member privileges.

For details, visit explorajourneys.com, contact the Explora Experience Centre, or speak with a travel advisor.

Will you be exploring the new Sky & Sea fare on your next journey? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

The Alaska No One Shows You – Aboard...

Explore Winter 2026–2027 Caribbean Voyages Aboard Ilma

Carnival Cruise Line Opens 2027 Sailings for Carnival...

Inside Casa Polanco: A Boutique Hotel Blending Luxury...

Filming is underway for Season 3 of Porthole...

Star-Worthy Cocktails on the New Star of the...

PONANT Announces 12-Night North Pole Expeditions

Chef Janaína Torres Named Godmother of Celebrity Xcel

Sailing from Reykjavík to Greenland: A Journey Beyond...

Royal Caribbean Introduces Star of the Seas

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.