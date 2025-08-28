Explora Journeys Launches Sky & Sea Fare

Explora Journeys has introduced the Sky & Sea fare, a package that combines flights, transfers, and more with its ocean journeys!

Available to travelers from the UK, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, the USA, and Australia, the fare includes flights from major airports to embarkation and disembarkation ports, with options for upgrades and alternate departure airports.

RELATED: Explora Journeys Launches Alaska & Canada Land Programs for Summer 2027

More about the Sky & Sea Fare

The Sky & Sea fare bundles international flights, hotel stays when needed, private transfers, and 24/7 guest support into one booking.

Economy flights are included, with upgrades to Business or First Class available.

Once on board, guests enjoy the full Explora Journeys experience, including nine dining venues, unlimited beverages, Wi-Fi, spa and thermal area access, gratuities, and a high host-to-guest service ratio.

Sky & Sea is available on select journeys and can be combined with offers such as the Early Booking Benefit, Extended Journeys savings, and Explora Club Member privileges.

For details, visit explorajourneys.com, contact the Explora Experience Centre, or speak with a travel advisor.

Will you be exploring the new Sky & Sea fare on your next journey? Let us know in the comments!