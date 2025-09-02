Salalah Blooms

While most of the Middle East sizzles under the sun, a metamorphosis takes place each year in one little-known location. Here, dry desert scenery quietly transforms into a cool, misty landscape of rolling green hills covered with coconut groves, wildflowers and waterfalls. No, it’s not magic. It’s the khareef season in the Dhofar region of Oman. Travel deep inside this southernmost part of the country, and you’ll discover the enchanting little city of Salalah. The khareef, or monsoon season, occurs from late June through late September. Its relatively mild temperatures combined with light rain attract people from around the region seeking cool relief. With the khareef’s dramatic change of landscape from desert to greenery, Salalah and its environs “is a completely different country” says tour guide Ali Al-Mashani. “It’s like Europe.”

Outside and inside

Salalah lies on the coast of the Arabian Sea, where dolphins leap out of turquoise waters. This exotic destination is perhaps the Middle East’s very best place to spend time outside. Camel riding, horseback riding, hiking, and dune bashing are much more enjoyable experiences in the cooler khareef weather. Salalah is full of pristine beaches as well, like Al Fizayah with its rugged mountain backdrop and Al Haffa with its white sands and coconut palms. Near the popular Al Mughsayl Beach, natural rock formations have created Marneef Cave, where seawater shoots upward through blowholes like mini-geysers.

“Salalah is a dream escape for everyone who loves nature,” Ali says. “There is a rich cultural heritage here, where every corner tells a story of timeless beauty.”

Salalah also is home to impressive indoor experiences. The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is a stunning building, elegant and refined just like the Omani people, with intricate architecture and hushed ambience. A look into Omani life can be found at Al Husn Souq, also known as Haffa Souq. Here, you can buy traditional Omani clothing as well as scarves, jewelry, and other pieces of local life.

The Frankincense Museum, Salalah’s only museum, showcases the region’s role in this fragrant trade. This part of the world is one of the few in which frankincense trees grow. Frankincense is such an important part of the Dhofar region that UNESCO has designated four sites in and around Salalah as the official Land of Frankincense. This rare incense is sold in Salalah’s souqs, along with colorful frankincense burners so you can enjoy its spicy scent.

Just down the road

Venture outside Salalah for more awe-inspiring sights while still enjoying the desert jungle. Job, the long-suffering man featured in the Bible book bearing his name, is buried nearby. You can find his grave inside a little building on a mountain called .…

By Sabina Lohr

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.