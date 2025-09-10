Princess Cruises Launches New Mexican Riviera Shore Excursions

Princess Cruises, which has sailed the Mexican Riviera since 1965 beginning with the Princess Patricia, announced 13 new shore excursions across Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Manzanillo, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta. The new experiences, available through January 2026, span food & beverage, nature & wildlife, adventure, culture, and history, including the exclusive Todos Santos Wine Experience in Cabo San Lucas.

For the 2025/2026 season, Princess Cruises offers 31 departures from Los Angeles and San Francisco aboard Emerald Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess, with itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days.

“Mexico remains one of our most beloved destinations, and we’re continually enhancing our shore excursion offerings to help guests connect more deeply with its vibrant culture,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Princess Cruises Vice President of Onboard Revenue. “These 13 new experiences invite guests to savor authentic cuisine, discover local artistry, explore breathtaking natural landscapes, and immerse themselves in the rich history that makes Mexico truly unique.”

Princess Cruises is offering up to 20% off select Mexican Riviera shore excursions for bookings made September 10–16, 2025, on voyages through April 2026. These excursions are available to guests with upcoming Mexico cruise bookings and include:

Cabo San Lucas – Wine, Wildlife, and Culture

Todos Santos Wine Experience (Princess Exclusive): Guided vineyard tour at Viñedo Las Tinajas with wine tasting and bruschetta. Stops in Todos Santos include the Mission of Our Lady of Pilar and Hotel California.

Transparent Boat Adventure – Land’s End and Los Arcos: Glass-bottom boat tour to El Arco, sea lion colony, and surrounding landmarks with views of marine life and onboard refreshments.

The Best of Baja: Cultural and historic tour including Misión Santa Rosa de las Palmas, Velvet Pearl Farm & Gallery, tequila tasting at Hotel California, and lunch in Todos Santos.

La Paz – Relaxation and Ocean Adventures

Daydream in Baja Beach Escape: Relax at El Caimancito Beach with private access, sunbathing, swimming, and included national beers.

Baja Ocean Wonders & Scalloping Experience: Learn sustainable scallop harvesting, snorkel, relax at El Mogote Beach with ceviche, and enjoy a short city tour of La Paz.

Manzanillo – Culture and Nature

Tropical Fruit Plantation & Barra de Navidad: Visit banana plantations, explore Barra de Navidad, and enjoy a boat ride to Resort at Isla Navidad with snacks and drinks.

Cuyutlán Turtle Sanctuary and Salt Museum: Explore traditional salt production at the Salt Museum, visit Mexico’s largest turtle sanctuary, and enjoy snacks before returning.

Mazatlán – Beaches, History, and Cuisine

Shekinah Beach Club with Lunch: Spend the day at an oceanfront retreat with swimming, volleyball, cabanas, adults-only pool, and lunch with drinks.

Heritage Taco Fiesta: Learn tortilla and tamale history at a private hacienda, sample tacos, enjoy folkloric music, and a guided walk through Machado Square.

Old Mazatlán Trolley Tour: Open-air trolley tour of Old Town landmarks, Cathedral Basilica, Malecón, Diver’s Point, Shrimp Ladies market, and panoramic views from Watchman’s Hill.

Horseback Riding Adventure at Cerritos Beach: 90-minute guided horseback ride along scenic trails to Cerrito Beach.

Puerto Vallarta – Local Life and Hands-On Experiences

Real Mexico & Chocolate Experience: Visit Pitillal town, a family-run cacao and coffee plantation, sample chocolates and coffee, enjoy a tequila tasting, and explore crafts.

Marina Vallarta and Piñata Art Experience: Hands-on piñata workshop with mimosas and lemonade, plus tacos before returning.

