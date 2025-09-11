The Scottish Surprise

In February this year, the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland chose the city of Glasgow to host its award ceremony for the first time in its 125-year history. It was also the first time the GB awards were held outside England, so this was a massive vote of confidence in the city’s vibrant food scene.

Star struck

If you crave one-star Michelin fine dining, I suggest you head for Cail Bruich in the West End, run by executive chef Lorna McNee. Having previously worked at the two-Michelin-star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles Hotel, she produces well-balanced dishes that use the finest ingredients. The name Cail Bruich means “eat well” in Gaelic, something you can always expect to do here.

Then, head to foodie Finnieston, where Unalome serves up modern European dishes with a Japanese influence. It is run by head chef and owner Graeme Cheevers, who explains that the culinary scene in Glasgow has progressed a lot in the last 10 years. He says, “It’s dynamic, and I love having my restaurant here.” He has recently opened a second restaurant on the banks of Loch Lomond, called Loma, at Cameron House Hotel.

Dram fine

No trip to Scotland is complete without whisky. To find a quality dram, take a tasting tour at The Clydeside Distillery. The distillery is owned by Tim Morrison, of Morrison Glasgow Distillers. He is the great-grandson of John Morrison, who back in the 19th century built the Queens’ Dock and Pump House on the River Clyde, where The Clydeside Distillery is now located.

However, if you prefer to experience a traditional Scottish whisky bar, visit the lively Pot Still Whisky Bar on Hope Street. It is run by the Murphy family, who take pride in offering everyone a warm welcome, and they stock more than 1,000 different whiskies to choose from.

Walk on the wild side

There are many culinary walking tours available, but Glasgow-born chef Steven Halcrow’s Scran & Patter Food Tour offers a true taste of the city’s food scene. He tells the history of the city through its popular dishes. He says, “I always preface every tour by explaining this is not the most refined food you’re ever going to eat in your life, but it’s all good. I show very local, authentic food in places where tourists wouldn’t think to go to.” The three-hour tour costs $115 (£85) including food, drink, and of course, his “banter.” He will introduce you to local delicacies like French fries with cheese and curry sauce, and deep-fried pizza!

Relaxed dining

This year also saw two new Bib Gourmand establishments announced: Margo, located on Miller Street, where head chef Robin Aitken serves stylish, simple, flavorsome dishes; and Gaga, a Scottish-Malaysian diner on Dumbarton Road, owned by Chef Julie Lin.

They now join the ranks of Celentano’s, an elegant Italian-inspired restaurant with rooms near the Cathedral; the South Asian-infused menu at Ka Pao, near the Botanic Gardens; and Ox and Finch, near Kelvingrove Park, famed for its seasonal small plates.

If you’re looking for slightly less formal foodie offerings, try the unpretentious Gloriosa, situated close to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Its head chef and owner, Rosie Healey, explains more about the city’s approach to.…

By Cat Thomson

